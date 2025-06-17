ASEAN – RoK bolster strategic connectivity

JAKARTA — The 2025 ASEAN- the Republic of Korea (RoK) Connectivity Forum opened in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Themed “ASEAN-RoK Cooperation on Connectivity: Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025 Review and Opportunities under the ASEAN Connectivity Strategic Plan (ACSP)," the event reaffirmed a shared commitment to shaping a connected, resilient future by advancing the ACSP.

Speaking at the event, ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn commended RoK’s strong commitment to enhancing connectivity in all aspects through tangible regional initiatives.

He emphasised that the partnership is expected to deepen in both scope and substance, fostering a vision of connectivity that not only integrates infrastructure, institutions, and people, but also strengthens trust, shared opportunities, and a common future across the region.

In a world increasingly fragmented by conflict, he noted, connectivity rooted in cooperation, inclusiveness, and mutual respect offers the most sustainable path toward prosperity and stability within ASEAN.

RoK Ambassador to ASEAN, Lee Jang Keun highlighted that as a staunch supporter of ASEAN’s efforts, the RoK has undertaken numerous projects to facilitate progress in key areas of the MPAC 2025, including sustainable infrastructure, digital innovation, and people mobility. He reaffirmed the RoK’s desire to expand and deepen its collaboration with ASEAN for mutual benefit.

The RoK also reiterated its commitment to the ASEAN–RoK partnership and its support for implementing the ASEAN Action Plan and ASEAN Vision 2045.

During the forum’s two discussion sessions, speakers from the RoK and ASEAN member states reviewed the implementation of MPAC 2025 and explored new avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation aligned with the goals of the ACSP. These efforts aim to contribute to an open, inclusive, and mutually beneficial Indo-Pacific.

Discussions focused on ASEAN–RoK cooperation under MPAC 2025, the RoK’s future role in strengthening ties with ASEAN, and joint efforts to enhance supply chain connectivity in the context of current global trade challenges.

In addition, the forum served as a timely platform for in-depth dialogue on advancing supply chain connectivity one of the ACSP’s strategic priorities in light of recent global trade complexities. —VNS