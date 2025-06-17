Malaysia launches first net-zero research centre

KUALA LUMPUR — Univers, an artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things technology (IoT) firm for energy, announced on Monday the signing of a strategic partnership with the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporate (SDEC) to establish Malaysia's first net-zero centre of excellence in Kuching, capital of the northern Borneo state of Sarawak.

Univers said in a statement that the new centre will serve as a hub for innovation, bringing together digital intelligence and climate ambition to accelerate Sarawak's transition toward a low-carbon, tech-enabled economy.

The partnership will explore how digital tools can improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and drive operational excellence across Sarawak's key economic sectors.

Additional joint efforts may include skills-building programmes and knowledge-sharing initiatives to nurture local talent and ideas.

"We are bringing AI for energy to the forefront, using intelligent systems to transition to a low-carbon economy and enable emerging regions like Sarawak to leapfrog toward a net-zero future," said Arun Poojari, global vice president of Univers.

"This collaboration is a significant step towards shaping a future where digital solutions are embedded in the way we design and sustain our built environment," said Sudarnoto Osman, chief executive officer of SDEC. —XINHUA/VNA