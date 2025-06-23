Canada values its strong links to a "growing, prosperous, and confident" Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Embassy of Canada in Việt Nam has held a celebration in Hà Nội to mark the 158th Canada Day (July 1, 1867–2025).

Addressing the event, the outgoing Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam Shawn Steil stated that the day served as an opportunity to "kick back and take in the vast spaces and natural beauty that surrounds us," but also a time for quiet reflection on "the values that brought Canada together and that bind us to this day."

"Canada is ready to build a coalition of like-minded countries that share its values, that believe in international co-operation and the free and open exchange of goods, services, and ideas. In this new, fast-evolving world, Canada is ready to lead," the ambassador noted.

The ambassador highlighted the fact that Canada places great faith in Việt Nam's development and its ability to contribute to the global good.

"While others scale back development assistance, Canada is launching new projects and increasing our funding to support the government’s priorities for climate change, economic transition, and governance reform," he said.

Canada, despite having a large trade deficit with Việt Nam, still doubled down on promoting free trade and supply chain linkages with Việt Nam, expanding our footprint and services to enterprises and investors, the diplomat remarked.

Canada continues to invest more in training and capacity building for Việt Nam's defence and security, he said.

"We have invested in a new modern Embassy in Hà Nội and are persistently expanding our diplomatic footprint in Việt Nam."

"We strive for respectful but honest dialogue. We have made strong commitments to Việt Nam, including through the Indo-Pacific Strategy, and are sticking to them. And we are not only adhering to international law but taking action to defend it," the outgoing ambassador said.

"Canada’s strong links to a growing, prosperous and confident Việt Nam are precious. And the potential of our partnership gives me hope for the future," the ambassador told the audience.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngô Lê Văn, on behalf of the Government and people of Việt Nam, extended warm congratulations to the people and nation of Canada on the occasion of its National Day.

The foreign official also congratulated Canada on its recent significant achievements, including the successful organisation of the general election and its role as host of this year’s G7 Summit.

“Though geographically far apart, Việt Nam and Canada established a multifaceted relationship early on. That relationship has been consolidated and built over decades, strengthened by numerous bonds and milestones throughout the history of both nations,” he emphasised.

According to him, Việt Nam–Canada relations have grown increasingly strong, achieving positive progress across all areas, with politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, and local cooperation standing out as key highlights.

The Deputy Minister affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches great importance to its relationship with Canada and wishes to see the bilateral ties further strengthened in a spirit of friendship, cooperation, long-term stability, mutual benefit, and for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation, and development. — VNS