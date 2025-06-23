Ministry of Defence releases detailed plan for Ba Đình Square expansion

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Defence has unveiled a detailed 1/500-scale zoning plan for the expansion of Ba Đình Square, one of the most historically significant spaces in Hà Nội.

The plan follows the Prime Minister’s approval earlier this month and covers a 7,191-square-metre area, located in Điện Biên Ward, Ba Đình District.

The planned site is bounded by the current grass plots of Ba Đình Square to the north, Chùa Một Cột Street to the south, Độc Lập Street to the east and Hùng Vương Street to the west.

The expansion includes the addition of 28 new grass plots connected by pebble-concrete walkways, designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing square. A section of Hùng Vương Street will also be rebuilt in accordance with approved zoning standards.

The layout, architecture and landscaping will follow the guidelines set out in the 1/2,000-scale master plan for the Ba Đình Political Centre. The project is designed to preserve the surrounding architectural integrity and meet safety, environmental, and fire prevention standards.

Green spaces and open areas will be added to improve connectivity with surrounding zones. Urban trees and landscaping will adhere to current technical standards.

As the symbolic heart of the capital, Ba Đình Square and the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum hold immense cultural and historical value. The central lawn is maintained regularly by the Mausoleum’s management board.

However, the southern view of the square is currently obstructed by a nearby villa complex, affecting the visual connection from Chùa Một Cột Street to the Mausoleum and National Assembly building. The obstruction has raised concerns over its impact on the square’s architectural harmony and solemnity.

The four villas, currently in deteriorating conditions and set to be torn down, are at No.25 Hùng Vương Street (925sq.m), No.4 Bà Huyện Thanh Quan Street (1,133sq.m), No.66 Chùa Một Cột Street (1,014sq.m), and No.6B Chùa Một Cột Street (740 sq.m).

Under the new plan, supporting spaces around the square, such as the southern garden area at the end of Độc Lập Street, will be upgraded into rest areas for visitors attending memorials and national events. — VNS