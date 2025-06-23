Việt Nam, US promote people-to-people exchanges

ĐÀ NẴNG — A Việt Nam–US Friendship Festival was held in the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng on Sunday, as part of the activities marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Jointly organised by the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the US Mission to Việt Nam, and the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee, the event attracted some 3,000 participants, including people, tourists, and officials from both nations.

In his opening remarks, VUFO President Phan Anh Sơn highlighted the journey of reconciliation since the normalisation of ties on July 12, 1995, stressing the shared efforts to “put aside the past, overcome differences, promote similarities, and look to the future.” He praised the growing bilateral cooperation across politics, trade, education, science, and post-war recovery, noting the vital role of people-to-people exchanges in fostering mutual understanding.

US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper underscored that such exchanges form the foundation of the Việt Nam–US relationship. He reaffirmed the US's commitment to supporting a strong, independent, prosperous and resilient Việt Nam, while respecting each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence and political systems.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Hồ Kỳ Minh noted that relations between Đà Nẵng and US partners and localities have flourished in recent years through friendship visits and frequent delegation exchanges.

The US is currently one of the leading investors in Đà Nẵng, ranking third with 89 projects totalling over US$511 million, he said.

The official added that people-to-people diplomacy activities between Đà Nẵng and the US have been taking place vibrantly with the presence and practical contributions of US non-governmental organisations operating in the fields of education, health and community development, helping to deepen the bonds between the two countries' people. — VNS