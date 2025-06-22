PM chairs national teleconference to promote key programmes

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday chaired a national teleconference to speed up substandard housing eradication, key transport projects, and public investment disbursement.

The 3-in-1 event, connected with all the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities, includes the fifth meeting of the central steering committee for eradicating makeshift and dilapidated houses nationwide, the 18th meeting of the state steering committee for nationally important transport projects, and this year’s second meeting on the acceleration of public investment disbursement.

It gathered leaders of ministries, sectors, central agencies, localities, large enterprises, and banks.

In his opening remarks, PM Chính said that the whole country was resolutely and promptly working on apparatus restructuring, especially reorganising provincial- and communal-level administrative units and deploying the two-tier local government model, to officially operate the new apparatus from July 1. In that context, the Party, State, and Government had set a growth target of at least 8 per cent for 2025, creating momentum for double-digit growth in the next period and for efforts towards the two 100-year strategic goals for 2030 and 2045.

The whole country had exerted all-out efforts and reaped positive results, but stronger efforts and determination would be required to achieve and surpass the set targets, especially in the eradication of makeshift and dilapidated houses nationwide, the acceleration of public investment disbursement, and the implementation of nationally important transport projects, he noted.

"The Party has no other goal than firmly safeguarding national independence and sovereignty and bringing peace and prosperity to the people," the Government leader went on, emphasising the resolve to move forward given the Party’s directions, the Government’s unanimity, the National Assembly’s consensus, and the people’s support.

He asked officials to review implementation results of the programmes, identified difficulties and obstacles, and proposed measures for fulfilling the targets set by the Government. — VNS