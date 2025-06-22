Việt Nam voices concern over escalating conflict in Middle East

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam calls on relevant parties to immediately cease military actions, including attacks on nuclear facilities, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng stated on June 22.

Hằng made the remarks in response to reporters’ question regarding Việt Nam’s reaction to the US attacks on several Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22 morning (Việt Nam time).

"Việt Nam is deeply concerned about the escalating and complex conflict in the Middle East, which poses a serious threat to the lives and safety of civilians, as well as to regional and global peace and stability,” she said.

Việt Nam also calls on parties involved to continue negotiation efforts and settle differences by peaceful means, in accordance with international law, especially the United Nations Charter, while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, international humanitarian law, and the regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the spokesperson stressed.

Việt Nam activates response plans, ensuring safety for citizens in Israel, Iran

Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has worked closely with domestic authorities and representative offices in Israel, Iran, and adjacent areas to monitor developments and implement response measures amidst the escalating tensions between the two countries.

According to updates from the Vietnamese diplomatic missions in both nations, no Vietnamese casualties have been recorded to date.

Given the worsening situation, the MoFA has asked its missions in Israel, Iran, and adjacent areas to collaborate with local authorities, diplomatic corps, and international organisations there to facilitate the safe evacuation of citizens from war zones and high-risk areas. Vietnamese citizens, who remain in Israel and Iran, have been advised to relocate to safer areas or depart to third countries to return to their homeland. Vietnamese representatives have maintained regular contact with the citizens and coordinated with domestic agencies to prepare support and evacuation measures in the coming days.

The MoFA has instructed all relevant diplomatic missions to stay vigilant and closely connected with Vietnamese citizens on the ground, and provide regular advisories urging them to remain calm, exercise caution, and strictly follow safety protocols issued by local authorities. Citizens are also advised to keep close tabs on alerts from the ministry and the embassies.

Vietnamese citizens in need of assistance should contact the 24/7 citizen protection hotlines of the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel at +972.555.025616 and +972.527274248; Vietnamese Embassy in Iran at +989339658252 and +989912057570; or the MoFA at +84 981848484. VNA/VNS