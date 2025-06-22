Vietnamese embassy issues urgent safety advice amidst escalating Israel – Iran tension

TEL AVIV – The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has issued urgent safety advice to Vietnamese citizens following an escalation in the Israel – Iran tensions as the US conducted strikes on Iran’s three nuclear sites, namely Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan early Sunday morning.

Iranian forces then launched a barrage of retaliatory missiles targeting major Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Nes Tziona, which all bore the brunt of the assault, with multiple buildings in the central region collapsing and dozens of people injured.

The Home Front Command of Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, enforcing a restriction from 3:00 am on Sunday to at least 8:00 am on Monday.

All educational institutions, including schools, kindergartens, and training centres, have been shut down. Public gatherings in both indoor and outdoor spaces are prohibited, with only essential infrastructure units in healthcare, energy, and security sectors allowed to maintain operations. People are urged to stay indoors, minimise travel, and remain ready to seek shelter if alarms are triggered.

While land border crossings into Jordan and Egypt remain open, authorities warn of sudden closures depending on developments.

Against the backdrop, the Vietnamese Embassy advises the Vietnamese community living, studying, and working in Israel to strictly comply with directions from the Home Front Command and local authorities. They are urged to remain indoors, restrict movement to essential activities only, and prepare personal documents, medications, essential food supplies, and portable chargers for potential shelter situations.

The embassy is also facilitating repatriation efforts and relocation to third countries. Vietnamese nationals wishing to leave Israel are requested to fill out a Google form provided by the embassy for proper coordination of border procedures.

Besides, they should keep regular contact with the embassy. In case of emergency or need for citizen protection, individuals should contact the following embassy officials:

- Trần Văn Gioóc, First Secretary, tel: ‪‪‪‪‪+972-555025616, email: giooctv.mofa@gmail.com

- Nguyễn Thùy Anh, Second Secretary, tel ‪‪‪‪: +972-52-727-4248, email: anhnguyen.mofavn@gmail.com

- Nguyễn Bích Thủy, First Secretary, tel: ‪‪‪‪‪+972-50-878-3373, email: thuynb.mofa@gmail.com

To date, no Vietnamese citizens have been injured in the conflict between Israel and Iran, which began on June 13, according to the Vietnamese Embassy. VNS