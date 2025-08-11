NA Standing Committee opens 48th session

HÀ NỘI — The 48th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hà Nội on Monday, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s legislative calendar as it prepares for major national milestones.

In his opening address, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn emphasised that the session coincides with the country’s celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2). He noted that this gathering holds special significance, as it lays the groundwork for the NA’s upcoming 10th sitting – the final session of the current term.

“This is a crucial moment to review the work of the 2021–26 tenure and to prepare for the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election,” Chairman Mẫn said.

He reiterated the guiding principle that only laws deemed truly urgent – those necessary to tackle pressing socio-economic issues – will be passed during the final sitting. Although the Government plans to present over 90 items, including 47 draft laws, only those qualifying for one-session approval will be considered. The remainder will be left to the incoming 16th National Assembly.

Law-making dominates the 48th session’s agenda, with the committee scheduled to review 13 draft laws. These include seven laws being presented for the first time and six revised versions following debate at the NA’s 9th sitting.

Key judicial laws on the table include the Law on Extradition, the Law on Transfer of Persons Serving Prison Sentences, and legislation on legal assistance in both criminal and civil matters.

Also under review are revised laws on enforcement of criminal and civil judgements, as well as amendments to the laws on education, higher education, and vocational education – sectors central to Việt Nam’s long-term development goals.

Beyond legislation, the committee will consider two important draft resolutions. The first concerns democratic practices within NA and People’s Council agencies, the second outlines budget norms for the verification of legal documents.

In terms of oversight, committee members are continuing their examination of the implementation of policies and laws related to human resources – especially the development and retention of high-quality personnel to meet the nation’s evolving socio-economic needs.

The packed agenda also includes discussions on special mechanisms for constructing Gia Bình International Airport, the organisational structure of regional offices under the State Audit Office, and a citizen petition report for July 2025.

If conditions allow, additional major draft laws may be reviewed during the session. These include proposed amendments to laws on the press, population, disease prevention and control, civil aviation, judicial records, and bankruptcy, as well as adjustments to the national budget allocation.

Chairman Mẫn urged agencies to prepare thoroughly, uphold high legislative standards, and maintain discipline and focus throughout the remainder of the term. He also called for concise, actionable reports and constructive dialogue to help secure consensus before final decisions are submitted to the full NA. — VNS