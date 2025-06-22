NA set to vote on dozens of legislative packages in final week of ninth session

HÀ NỘI – A sweeping array of laws and key resolutions that signal extensive reforms in governance, justice, national defence, and socio-economic development is expected to be adopted during the final week, from June 23 to 27, of the 15th National Assembly’s 9th session.

Lawmakers are set to vote on revisions and amendments to a broad spectrum of legal frameworks, including the Law on Vietnamese Nationality, the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants, the Law on Organisation of the People’s Courts, the Law on Organisation of the People’s Procuracies, the Law on Election of Deputies to the NA and People’s Councils, the Law on State Budget, the Law on Public Investment, and the Law on Credit Institutions.

Other anticipated approvals include the Law on Participation in UN Peacekeeping Operations, the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation, along with revisions to the laws on atomic energy, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, trade unions, youth, and practice of grassroots democracy. Revisions to some defence and security related laws will also be voted on.

A series of impactful resolutions to be passed include the ones on the establishment of the national election council, the election of the council's chairperson, and the ratification of vice chairpersons and members of this council, and various personnel matters.

Educational measures are featured among the resolutions such as tuition fee support for preschool children and students in the general education system, and universal preschool education for children aged three to five. Besides, lawmakers will vote on a resolution on agricultural land tax exemptions, another on the NA's supervision programme for 2026, and the one on mechanisms for settling difficulties and problems caused by legal regulations.

In terms of infrastructure development, the NA will vote on resolutions on investment policies for Quy Nhơn – Pleiku Expressway and Ring Road 4 in HCM City, adjustments to the Biên Hòa – Vũng Tàu Expressway project, development of Việt Nam’s international financial centre, and trial application of some special mechanisms and policies for Hải Phòng City’s development.

In addition, deputies are set to pass the 2023 state budget settlement, the evaluation of Q&A activities during the 9th session, and the session's resolution.

Deputies will also deliberate several significant legislative proposals such as the laws on mutual legal assistance in criminal and civil matters, the law on emergency situations, the law on transfer of sentenced persons, and the law on extradition. They will also examine the supervision of response to citizen petitions submitted to the previous session. VNS