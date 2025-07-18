MoST partners with Google to explore digital transformation, AI and SMEs

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has been working with Google to explore deeper cooperation in digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

To this end, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Phạm Đức Long met with Google’s Vice President for Emerging Markets Doron Avni in Hà Nội on July 17.

The two sides agreed to establish a joint task force to formalise their collaboration, with a strong focus on quantum technology and AI-powered solutions to help Vietnamese SMEs enhance their competitiveness and modernise their operations.

The VP praised Việt Nam’s strategic vision, particularly as outlined in Resolution 57-NQ/TW, and shared a series of notable projects led by Google. These include AI training for 55,000 government officials in the UAE, the Green Light initiative in Bangkok that uses Google Maps data to optimise traffic flow and a personalised AI education programme currently active in over 100 schools in Thailand.

Beyond deployment, Google also works with governments worldwide to develop regulatory frameworks for emerging technologies like AI and cloud computing.

In Việt Nam, Google has already launched foundational AI training for local businesses and the general public. Plans are underway to expand this with scholarships and academic exchange programmes for Vietnamese scientists.

Deputy Minister Long emphasised that science, technology and innovation are central to Việt Nam’s goal of becoming a high-income, developed nation by 2045. In the past six months, the MoST has submitted major legislative revisions to the National Assembly, including the newly passed Law on the Digital Technology Industry and amendments to key sector-related laws covering standards, product quality and atomic energy. A draft Law on Digital Transformation is also in the works for submission later this year.

Along with these legal reforms, Việt Nam is pioneering the use of regulatory sandboxes, flexible legal frameworks that empower ministries and local governments to test and implement innovative solutions. This reflects a directive from the General Secretary that institutional reform must become a pillar of national competitiveness.

As part of the country’s National AI Strategy, Việt Nam aims to bring AI knowledge and skills to all segments of society — not only Government officials, but also regular citizens and businesses. The Deputy Minister proposed that Google support this effort through expanded AI training programmes and the potential implementation of technologies like Green Light to address urban traffic congestion.

“Without AI, there can be no digital transformation,” Long said. “And truly innovative enterprises will be the engine of Việt Nam’s economic growth in the years ahead.”

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to form a working group that will translate shared goals into concrete action, aligned with both sides’ long-term visions. This partnership marks a significant step toward building a resilient, future-ready digital economy rooted in innovation and sustainable progress. —VNS