VN-Index inches closer to 1,500-point threshold on strong liquidity

HÀ NỘI — The market extended gains on Thursday bolstered by strong inflows, propelling the VN-Index close to the psychological milestone of 1,500 points.

The market demonstrated remarkable momentum during the morning session, easily surpassing the 1,490-point mark and heading towards the significant 1,500-point threshold. However, the afternoon session saw a slowdown as some investors took the opportunity to lock in profits, leading to an increase in red on the electronic board.

Nevertheless, the selling pressure was not substantial, with most investors holding onto their shares and refraining from rushing to sell.

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed at 1,490.01 points, up 14.54 points, or 0.99 per cent.

The influx of capital remained a strong psychological driver. The phenomenon of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) was notably evident, as trading volume reached its highest level since April 11.

Liquidity on HoSE soared to nearly VNĐ35.7 trillion (US$1.4 billion), equivalent to a trading volume of over 1.4 billion shares.

The market's breadth remained positive with 209 stocks increasing, while 115 finished lower.

The 30 biggest stocks tracker, the VN30-Index, also rose by 20.28 points or 1.26 per cent to end the day at 1,634.7 points. Nineteen stocks in the VN30 basket ticked higher, with one hitting the ceiling price, while eight decreased and three stayed flat.

Real estate and construction stocks continued to attract significant capital, with Vinfamily stocks leading the charge.

Vinhomes (VHM) hit its ceiling price, rising 7 per cent to VNĐ94,100, trading 8.8 million shares. Meanwhile, VIC climbed 3.9 per cent to VNĐ122,000, with 6.6 million shares traded and Vincom Retail (VRE) increased by 3.3 per cent to VNĐ29,750. These three stocks were among the top gainers in the VN30 group.

Additionally, mid- and small-cap stocks in this sector made their mark, with Novaland (NVL), Development Investment Construction JSC (DIG), VRC Real Estate and Investment JSC (VRC), IDICO Infrastructure Development Investment JSC (HTI), LDG Investment (LDG) and Victory Group JSC (PTL) closing at their ceiling prices.

DIG and NVL ranked among the highest in trading volume, with 51.6 million and 54.8 million shares, respectively.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index slightly narrowed from the morning but still closed with an increase of 3.74 points, or 1.54 per cent, to 246.09 points. Total trading volume reached nearly 197 million shares, valued at VNĐ3.4 trillion.

Meanwhile, foreign investors reversed their recent course to net sell VNĐ156 billion on the southern bourse. However, they still net bought VNĐ70.7 billion on HNX.

From a broader perspective, foreign investors continued to inject substantial capital into the market, with total purchases reaching around VNĐ3.7 trillion. The net selling position is merely indicative of their selling activities following a sustained buying spree of over VNĐ13.4 trillion in the previous 11 sessions. — BIZHUB/VNS