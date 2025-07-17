PM seeks FTSE Russell’s help to boost stock market status

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday called on FTSE Russell, a member of the London Stock Exchange Group, to continue partnering with the Vietnamese Government and regulators, offering practical recommendations to upgrade Việt Nam’s stock market status from "frontier" to "emerging".

During a reception in Hà Nội for FTSE Russell’s Global Head of Equity and Multi Asset Gerald Toledano, PM Chính called modernising Việt Nam’s capital markets a linchpin for mobilising private investments at home and abroad.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s aggressive push for stock market reforms to foster a transparent, investor-friendly environment. The Government has already submitted a revised Securities Law to the National Assembly and a resolution to establish an international financial centre.

The PM urged FTSE Russell to support Việt Nam’s efforts by delivering objective and comprehensive assessments of its economy and capital markets, sharing international best practices, and aiding the building of a modern legal and regulatory framework. He also sought assistance in upgrading market infrastructure, training quality financial professionals, and creating an international financial hub to draw global capital.

In response, Toledano praised Việt Nam’s reform momentum, noting that its stock market, now the most liquid in ASEAN, has surpassed those of Thailand and Singapore.

He reaffirmed FTSE Russell’s commitment to aiding Việt Nam’s emerging market bid, pledging to back its economic goals through 2045 and share its progress to global investors. — VNA/VNS