Home Economy

CAAV proposes adding Gia Bình Airport to national network to ease pressure on Nội Bài

July 17, 2025 - 14:32
Việt Nam’s aviation authority has proposed adding Gia Bình Airport to the 2021–30 plan to ease pressure on Nội Bài.
Aircraft at Nội Bài International Airport. Adding Gia Bình to the airport network will require a corresponding reduction in Nội Bài’s capacity. —  VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Construction to amend the national airport planning for 2021-30 period to add Gia Bình International Airport to the network to reduce pressure on Nội Bài.

Given the limited airspace capacity, adding Gia Bình to the airport network will require a corresponding reduction in Nội Bài’s capacity, CAAV said. Gia Bình Airport is just 43 kilometres from Nội Bài’s approach control zone.

Gia Bình International Airport is projected to grow to a capacity of 30 million passengers per year by 2030 and 50 million by 2050, while Nội Bài is forecast to see 35 million and 60 million passengers, respectively.

Currently, development of airport infrastructure nationwide is estimated to require VNĐ443 trillion (US$17 billion), but this figure will need to be revised if Gia Bình is included.

In April 2025, the Ministry of Construction approved Gia Bình’s development planning for the 2021-30 period, which set the airport’s designed capacity at five million passengers per year through 2025 and 15 million per year by 2050. The project will cover 408.5 hectares of land by 2050. — VNS

