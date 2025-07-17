AirAsia launches Hải Phòng – Bangkok direct route

HẢI PHÒNG — AirAsia launched its latest direct route between Việt Nam's northern port city of Hải Phòng and Thailand's Bangkok on Wednesday, operating four weekly flights on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Santisuk Klongchaiya, CEO of Thai AirAsia, said: “Việt Nam remains one of AirAsia’s key strategic markets and has presented us with strong growth prospects. As we continue to enhance our network, guests can look out for more travel options covering even more destinations across the region."

To celebrate the first flight, warm welcome activities were held at both Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok and Cát Bi International Airport in Hải Phòng.

In conjunction with the launch, AirAsia is offering promotional one way fares starting from only 1,790 baht (US$55). Tickets can be booked from July 16–27, 2025 for travel between July 28 and October 24, 2025 via AirAsia MOVE or www.airasia.com.

Thai AirAsia operates the most direct flights from Bangkok to Việt Nam, covering six destinations – Hà Nội (up to 21 flights/week), HCM City (25 flights), Đà Nẵng (21 flights), Nha Trang (7 flights), Phú Quốc (7 flights), and Hải Phòng (4 flights), as well as Chiang Mai to Hà Nội (7 flights).

Hải Phòng, just a 50-minute drive from the world-renowned Hạ Long Bay in Quảng Ninh Province, is known for its unique identity, local attractive cuisine, and growing tourism potential. Meanwhile, Bangkok remains one of Asia’s top travel destinations, offering a wide range of cultural, culinary, and shopping experiences.

Statistics from the Hải Phòng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism show that the port city welcomed 7.54 million visitors in the first half of 2025, up 28.1 per cent year-on-year. — VNS