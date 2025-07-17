Driving innovation in packaging: Việt Nam’s contribution to Asia-Pacific supply chains

As Việt Nam’s food and beverage (F&B) market rapidly grows, the need for safe, sustainable and innovative packaging is rising.

To meet this demand, global food packaging and processing solution provider Tetra Pak has doubled its production capacity at its Bình Dương aseptic carton packaging material factory, now capable of supplying over 30 billion units annually across Việt Nam and the region. This expansion offers local F&B businesses access to a world-class, local supply chain.

In an exclusive interview, Tetra Pak President and CEO Adolfo Orive shares how this investment will drive innovation and sustainability, helping brands stay competitive in a fast-evolving market.

Can you tell us about Tetra Pak's recent accomplishments and its development strategies in the Việt Nam market and other regions?

Six years ago, we made the decision to invest in Việt Nam, inaugurating the first production line at Tetra Pak Bình Dương. At that time, we identified Việt Nam as a country with vast growth potential, driven by consumers seeking innovation and quality food products.

Within these six years, the Bình Dương facility has emerged as one of our premier factories globally, demonstrating exceptional quality and efficiency in a short span. The dedication and commitment of the team in ensuring food safety have been outstanding. Therefore, it was deemed the opportune moment to expand capacity, not only to cater to the Vietnamese market but also to address the needs of the entire ASEAN region, requiring advanced technological facilities.

Our upcoming projects encompass various new product categories such as ready-to-drink coffee, iced tea and pretzels, plant-based beverages and nutritional food supplements. These categories have immense potential in Việt Nam, where consumers demand innovative products that prioritise food safety, quality and support for agriculture growth to extend shelf life and reduce food waste.

To meet this demand, our team of over 350 skilled employees at Tetra Pak Bình Dương factory is driving innovation and ensuring high standards across every stage of development.

Equipped with state-of-the-art Swedish technology and operated by local talent, our factory is a hub of advanced manufacturing and product excellence.

In the region, we are introducing cutting-edge technology, including one of the fastest machines capable of producing up to 40,000 packs per hour - setting a new benchmark for efficiency and scalability in food and beverage packaging.

What is Tetra Pak's most significant achievement in the Vietnamese market, one that you take the most pride in?

Our success in Việt Nam can be attributed to two key factors.

First and foremost, our commitment to ensuring the safe delivery of food to consumers has always been paramount. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our factory remained operational, with employees even residing on-site in tents to maintain a steady daily food supply for consumers.

Secondly, our unwavering focus on quality underscores our dedication to food safety. A reliable supply chain is crucial in the current global scenario, necessitating local and regional production facilities to efficiently meet demand. Our operations in Việt Nam play a pivotal role in ensuring efficient supply chains for both the country and the wider region.

With the inauguration of the second aseptic carton packaging line at the new phase of Tetra Pak Bình Dương, our production capacity has expanded to over 30 billion packs. This positions us as a key manufacturer in the region, meeting the needs not just of Việt Nam but of the entire region.

Importantly, the utilisation of cutting-edge technology at this facility ensures not only scalability but also enhanced quality assurance.

Looking ahead, what gives Tetra Pak the confidence to continue expanding in Việt Nam?

Việt Nam's youthful population, coupled with a high internet adoption rate and a thriving café culture, embodies a spirit of innovation driven by young consumers. Their primary focus lies in seeking nutrition and quality, areas where Tetra Pak excels.

Additionally, Việt Nam’s focus on developing agricultural development aligns closely with our vision of delivering food safely and sustainably. Our enduring commitment to meet the basic needs for food distribution in a safe and environmentally friendly manner underscores our long-term view.

Tetra Pak's Bình Dương facility stands out as one of the most advanced plants in the region. Can you elaborate on the R&D activities at this site and the incorporation of the company's cutting-edge technologies?

Tetra Pak has invested approximately 500 million euros (US$580 million) euros in research and development over the past years, underscoring our commitment to innovation, sustainability and meeting the evolving needs of the global food and beverage industry. This substantial investment ensures that we possess the latest technologies and innovations in our industry.

The knowledge and technological advancements generated through our R&D initiatives are swiftly applied in the Vietnamese market, not only at the Bình Dương site but across all our undertakings in the region. Our focus is on translating this knowledge into practical solutions tailored to meet the needs of consumers in Việt Nam and surrounding countries.

As a leader in packaging production, what trends do you foresee in the industry in the next three to five years?

Regardless of evolving trends, the industry’s primary focus must remain on ensuring food safety – a cornerstone of packaging efficacy. Additionally, packaging aims to provide convenience to consumers while promoting sustainability, ensuring that our packages are environmentally friendly.

Future trends in packaging will likely emphasise food safety, innovation, convenience, eco-friendly materials, digitalisation and sustainable practices to protect the environment. Now 70 per cent of our packages is manufactured using renewable materials, enabling reduced CO2 emissions. This commitment to sustainability drives our ongoing efforts to enhance environmental friendliness.

What excites me about the future is the opportunity to lead the transformation of the food system. We are at a pivotal moment — where sustainability, digitalisation and consumer expectations are converging. And I believe Tetra Pak is uniquely positioned to make a difference. We have the scale, the expertise and the passion to drive real impact — not just for our customers, but for society.