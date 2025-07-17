Việt Nam fosters comprehensive cooperation with France's Normandy region

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is boosting comprehensive cooperation with France's Normandy region, a dynamic economic hub. This follows the upgrade of Việt Nam-France relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, opening broad opportunities for collaboration in economy, science, culture, kand sports.

During a July 15-16 visit to Normandy, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng highlighted the region's importance in Việt Nam's economic diplomacy. Meetings with the Normandy Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI Normandie) and local businesses confirmed the new era of collaboration.

Ambassador Thắng underscored France as the first European nation to achieve this comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam, citing recent high-level visits as catalysts.

He detailed Việt Nam's vision for cooperation, noting France's position among Việt Nam's top trade and investment partners in Europe, with numerous new agreements, student exchanges, and French involvement in key Vietnamese infrastructure projects like Hà Nội's firsts metro line.

Delphine Wahl, general director of CCI Normandie, showcased the region's strengths, including its robust industrial and export capacity, key port system, strong automotive, aerospace and agricultural sectors.

Discussions explored cooperation in dairy production, with Normandy offering expertise in processing and cooperative models.

Ambassador Thắng proposed a "Normandy Day in Việt Nam" to promote regional specialties. Healthcare cooperation, particularly in cancer research, was also explored.

Vincent Laudat, president of CCI Normandie, highlighted Normandy's significant role in France's nuclear industry, positioning it as a potential partner for Việt Nam's nascent nuclear power programme.

The visit also included a stop at the Caen-Ouistreham port, a vital gateway for European market access.

A highlight was a meeting with Marc Lecerf, Mayor of Fleury-sur-Orne, to discuss an ambitious sports cooperation programme. This initiative will see Vietnamese athletes train in Normandy, focusing on scientific methods to enhance performance in sports like cycling, athletics, swimming, and martial arts, with the first group expected in late 2025.

Ambassador Thắng concluded that the visit was highly successful, opening vast cooperation opportunities between Việt Nam and Normandy.

This diverse cooperation, spanning from sports to nuclear energy and high-tech, reflects the immense potential of the Việt Nam-France comprehensive strategic partnership. Normandy's strengths align well with Việt Nam's goal of becoming a modern industrial nation by 2045, solidifying its role as a strategic partner in the Asia-Pacific region. — VNS