How Đà Nẵng won over a travel editor who’s visited 70 countries

ĐÀ NẴNG — Enjoying what he called “the best weekend” in Đà Nẵng, a Lonely Planet editor, from the world’s most trusted travel guide with 60 million readers annually, found himself completely captivated by the city’s free-spirited charm and deep-rooted character.

In a recently published article, travel editor James Pham recounted his three-day, two-night journey to this central Vietnamese seaside city, describing it as unforgettable. “Đà Nẵng has been on the savvy traveller’s radar for the last few years,” James wrote, calling it “a destination that has it all” — sea, mountains, food, heritage and a rare sense of calm.

Three ways to stay, three unique experiences

James called Novotel Danang Premier Han River the “prime spot” to take in the views of the city and the Hàn River. From the top floor of this 37-story hotel, the tallest in Đà Nẵng, he was treated to a spectacular panorama, especially as sunset lit up the city’s bridges in dazzling colours.

For what he called “a holiday within a holiday,” James retreated to the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort on the Sơn Trà Peninsula. He described it as a secluded sanctuary with a private beach, nestled beneath lush forest, where every moment exuded elegance and tranquility.

For the kid at heart, James recommended Mercure Danang French Village Bà Nà Hills, the only hotel located within the Sun World Bà Nà Hills complex. He relished the peaceful atmosphere after the day visitors had left, feeling as though the whole park was his alone. What impressed him most was having access to the earliest cable cars at 6 am, arriving at the Golden Bridge just as dawn broke and the massive stone hands rose through a sea of clouds. James says that its a worthy reward for those willing to wake up early. “Before the park opens…[you will get] the perfect selfie with giant hands holding up the bridge in the background,” he said.

Wandering through a fairytale village

Next stop: Sun World Bà Nà Hills, an entertainment complex that felt like an European town set amidst the mountains of Central Việt Nam. “Here you’ll find a miniature Notre Dame, a glass pyramid reminiscent of Le Louvre, grand castles, gentle waterfalls and countless attractions,” he wrote.

The cable car ride to the top was more than just transportation. It was a world-class engineering feat, holding multiple Guinness World Records and leaving visitors in awe. Each cabin felt like a magical box revealing dramatic views of white waterfalls, ancient forests and dreamy layers of mist. “The 20-minute ride up is a journey in itself, soaring over verdant forest so beautiful it almost takes your breath away,” James said.

Stepping out into the square, he was immediately struck by the contrast. After a serene ascent, Bà Nà came alive in a festival-like atmosphere. James immersed himself in lively shows that he described as “as joyous as Oktoberfest,” especially enjoying Happy Fair, an open-air performance staged like a colourful medieval market in Beer Plaza. Under golden sunlight, visitors raised glasses of craft beer, savoured sizzling sausages and joined in with the bright tunes and lively rhythms, becoming part of the spectacle themselves.

From elegant dining to rooftop views

After a day on the Sơn Trà Peninsula, James dined at La Maison 1888, Đà Nẵng’s first fine-dining restaurant to earn a Michelin star which it has held for two consecutive years. In its grand Indochine villa setting, he savored exquisitely crafted dishes paired with fine wine, calling it “an elevated dining experience, a true culinary soirée.” He described the cuisine as “modern innovation rooted in traditional flavours.”

The following night, James opted for Sky36, the city’s highest rooftop bar, where the city sparkled below in a sea of lights. The Hàn River shimmered, the Dragon Bridge arched gracefully and the streets below glowed as music and neon filled the air. In that moment, James felt the youthful, vibrant and free-spirited energy of Đà Nẵng come to life after dark.

Wrapping up his journey, James shared a few personal tips to make any trip to Đà Nẵng even more memorable. He recommended waking early to witness the sunrise bustle at Mân Thái fish market and enjoy Mỹ Khê Beach at its quietest before 8 a.m. He also suggested watching the Dragon Bridge fire show from the calmer spots near its base or along Bạch Đằng Street for the best view. Finally, he reminded readers not to miss the chance to explore three UNESCO World Heritage sites that are just an hour’s drive away. These include Huế with its solemn tombs and palaces, Mỹ Sơn with its mystical Chăm towers and Hội An with its lantern-lit streets, making the trip even more meaningful and unforgettable. — VNA/VNS