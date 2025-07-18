HCM City seeks architectural plan for Reunification Monument

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Culture and Sports has launched a contest to seek an architectural plan for the Reunification Monument, which will be located at Central Lake Park in the Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area.

The monument will be a signature architectural construction in the new financial centre of the city, conveying the country’s historical, cultural and humanitarian values.

The work aims to honour the contribution of the Party, President Hồ Chí Minh, soldiers and people in the struggle for independence and national reunification. It also shows gratitude to people around the world who supported Việt Nam during the resistance war.

All organisations and individuals working in the fields of fine arts, sculpture and architecture across Việt Nam are encouraged to participate in the contest.

The monument must be made of sustainable materials with harmonious colour combinations.

Contestants can send plans and drawings of their works to the city’s Project Management Board for Investment and Construction of Civil and Industrial Works at 5 Phùng Khắc Khoan Street in Sài Gòn Ward, or contact email at bqlddcn@tphcm.gov.vn by the end of August.

The art council will select the three finalists, who will be given VNĐ30 million (US$1,147) each to build 3D models of their works. The models will be displayed at the city Exhibition Hall in seven days to collect public opinion.

The winner will be chosen by the art council and the municipal People’s Committee.

The winner will be awarded a prize of VNĐ200 million ($7,650), while the second and third runners-up will receive VNĐ150 million and VNĐ100 million, respectively. — VNS