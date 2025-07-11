PVI Insurance shines bright with prestigious international awards

HÀ NỘI — PVI Insurance Corporation (PVI Insurance) has reached a major milestone in 2025, winning several respected international awards that underscore its strong performance, innovation and commitment to excellent service in the Asian insurance industry.

At the 2025 Insurance Asia Awards, held by Insurance Asia News in Hong Kong, PVI Insurance was the only company from Việt Nam to win in all three main non-life insurance categories, Best General Insurer, Outstanding Claims Management and Best Digital Insurer of the Year.

Only eight awards were given to Việt Nam-based companies this year.

The Insurance Asia Awards are among the most respected in the region. They honour insurers, reinsurers and brokers who show excellence and innovation. Winners are chosen by an independent panel based on market performance and new ideas.

The Best General Insurer award was given to PVI Insurance for its strong performance in 2024. It was the first non-life insurer in Việt Nam to earn more than VNĐ20 trillion (about US$766 million) in revenue – a 40 per cent increase from the previous year.

The company also achieved VNĐ766 billion ($29 million) in pre-tax profit. Reinsurance revenue rose to nearly VNĐ5.9 trillion ($225 million), up 113 per cent. These numbers show PVI Insurance’s top position in the market.

PVI Insurance also won the Outstanding Claims Management award.

During Typhoon Yagi in 2024 – the most powerful storm in 70 years – the company acted quickly. It used new technology to handle claims faster. Processing time was cut by 30-40 per cent, and some steps were shortened by up to 90 per cent. This helped customers recover more quickly and showed PVI Insurance’s strong sense of responsibility.

The Best Digital Insurer of the Year award honoured PVI Insurance’s digital progress.

In 2023, the company set up PVI Digital. This allowed it to use artificial intelligence (AI) in many parts of the business – from issuing policies and assessing claims to customer service and payments.

PVI Insurance also formed partnerships with e-commerce platforms, e-wallets, ride-hailing apps and banks. Thanks to these efforts, it now reaches millions of digital users and is seen as a tech leader in Việt Nam’s insurance industry.

PVI Insurance also received the Underwriting Initiative of the Year – Việt Nam award from Insurance Asia in Singapore. This award recognised its new products, better risk assessment methods and the use of AI in underwriting. These changes made the company more efficient, reduced risks, and improved its global competitiveness. It also shows the company’s ability to adapt to market changes and lead in digital transformation.

These international awards are a well-earned recognition of PVI Insurance’s great efforts and success. They reflect the company’s hard work, clear strategy and strong focus on professionalism, innovation and customer service. These achievements have strengthened PVI Insurance’s reputation and trust with both local and international clients, confirming its leading position in Việt Nam and the Asian insurance market. — VNS