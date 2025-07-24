Beauty industry featured in three-day exhibition in HCM City

HCM CITY — The series of exhibitions by Vietbeauty, Cosmobeauté Vietnam and Beautycare Plus 2025 was launched on Thursday, featuring the latest beauty products and solutions at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7.

With an area of 17,000 sqm, the three-day exhibition features over 3,000 beauty brands and 600 exhibitors from 24 countries, including Việt Nam, Japan, the United States, France and Poland.

The event provides a comprehensive range of beauty product and solutions including fragrances, aesthetics, medical beauty, nail and hair care.

It also features supply chain solutions such as services for raw materials, manufacturing machinery, processing and packaging.

According to the exhibition organiser, with Việt Nam's young population, rising income and an increase in self-care demand, the Vietnamese cosmetic market reached US$2.4 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$2.7 billion by 2027.

International businesses view Việt Nam as an emerging market bolstered by the government's innovative policies for the cosmetics market.

Anna Gawron, general manager of MG Evolution and an exhibitor from Poland at the event, said that she chose the Vietnamese market because there is growing interest in Asia from European brands.

She seeks to find local Vietnamese brands to collaborate for product development.

The organiser hopes the exhibition will create a comprehensive platform to connect domestic and international businesses in the beauty industry, fostering connectivity and sustainable development.

Additionally, the exhibition features B2B connections, nail competitions, workshops and seminars covering diverse topics like sustainable rare material, anti-aging technology, e-commerce trends, Gen Z consumer behaviour and AI applications in modern beauty.

The event is organised by Informal Markets Vietnam in cooperation with its key partners. – VNS