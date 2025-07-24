Hà Nội boosts international investment promotion in high-tech and industrial parks

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is working to create favourable conditions for the capital city's high-tech and industrial parks to attract investment and achieve breakthroughs in development, establishing itself as a centre for science and technology.

This directive was given by Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền at a recent conference on implementing tasks for the second half of the year, organised by the Management Board of Hà Nội Hi-Tech and Industrial Parks (HHTIP).

According to a report by HHTIP, the city's high-tech park and industrial zones have attracted US$125 million in investment since the beginning of this year.

To date, a total of 844 projects have been attracted, with a registered total investment capital of $13.75 billion.

Of this, the Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park has attracted $5 billion, while industrial zones in Hà Nội have drawn $9.32 billion.

Through promotional activities, the management board is looking to attract $450 million into industrial zones, with approximately $80 million allocated to the high-tech park by the end of this year.

This would bring total investment for the 2021–25 period to nearly $2.5 billion, marking an increase of over 40 per cent compared to the 2016–20 period.

Head of the HHTIP Management Board Vũ Xuân Hùng said that in the near future, the board will welcome both domestic and international investors to explore cooperation and investment opportunities in the industrial zones and the Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park.

In particular, efforts will focus on promoting investment in international markets. In addition, a development plan for the Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park will be drawn up for the period through 2030.

At the same time, through the implementation of the Capital Law in 2024, policies will be introduced to attract and nurture talent, develop a skilled workforce and support high-tech scientific and technological projects. — BIZHUB/VNS