Mega Us Expo 2025 to boost Việt Nam–RoK trade, innovation cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The Multi-Trend Expo & Global Business People’s HUB (Mega Us Expo) 2025, a major trade and investment event aimed at enhancing cooperation between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in technology, innovation, and commercialisation, will take place from August 14–16 in Hồ Chí Minh City.

Focusing on four trending sectors, namely food, cosmetics, technology, content creation, and lifestyle products, the event is expected to foster robust business connections between the two nations, organisers said at a press conference on July 23.

This year’s expo, the largest edition of its kind to date, will bring together over 200 booths from 15 major industrial cities across the RoK. Importers and distributors from Việt Nam and other ASEAN countries, as well as more than 30 startup support centres, research institutes, and leading universities, are expected to attend from both nations.

It is expected to attract over 9,000 visitors and facilitate at least 2,000 B2B matching sessions between domestic and international partners. The event is considered a strategic milestone in the journey toward internationalising supply chains, advancing technology transfer, and expanding investment networks between Việt Nam and the RoK.

The expo will feature a wide range of activities, including product and solution showcases by 200 Korean startups and enterprises; business-matching sessions between Korean and Vietnamese companies; and a Technology Showcase highlighting specialised products, services, and technological solutions.

The event also aims to inspire innovation and entrepreneurship among young people through programmes such as the University.Star student startup idea contest and Venture.Star investment pitching sessions.

Lâm Đình Thắng, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh City Department of Science and Technology, said the RoK remains one of Việt Nam’s most important economic partners, ranking among the top in direct investment, development cooperation, tourism, and trade.

In 2024 alone, bilateral trade reached US$81.5 billion, up 7.3 per cent year-on-year, with both countries aiming to raise the figure to $150 billion by 2030. The RoK continues to be a key investor in Việt Nam’s and Hồ Chí Minh City’s innovation ecosystems, particularly in sectors such as edtech, medtech, Software as a Service (SaaS), environmental technology, high-tech agriculture, smart cities, and artificial intelligence.

Mega US Expo 2025 is a cooperative activity aimed at promoting innovation and creative startups between the two countries, accelerating the commercialisation of technology, facilitating technology transfer, and developing joint incubation programmes for startups and innovative projects. A special highlight of this year’s event is its strong focus on empowering the next generation through activities that ignite creativity and entrepreneurial spirit among young people. — VNS