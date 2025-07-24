VinFast launches all-electric VF 7 SUV in Indonesia

JAKARTA — VinFast on Wednesday launched the VF 7 in Indonesia, marking its debut in the market with right-hand drive.

This all-electric C-segment electric SUV is the brand’s fifth model in the country, reinforcing VinFast’s strong EV lineup.

With this addition, VinFast strengthens its position as a key player in the country’s electric vehicle sector, offering one of the most diverse EV portfolios.

Designed to meet the needs of urban drivers in Indonesia, the VF 7 delivers a balanced package of sleek design, advanced technology, reliable performance and competitive pricing. The model debuts in its third international market with two variants: the VF 7 Eco and the VF 7 Plus.

In Indonesia, the VinFast VF 7 Eco is priced from 499 million rupiah (US$30,700) on the road, battery included, while the Plus version is offered at 599 million rupiah (battery included). An early bird price of 468 million rupiah for the Eco and 568 million for the Plus will apply to the first 200 customers who receive delivery, or to those who take delivery by September 1 (whichever comes first).

VinFast also applies complimentary charging at VinFast stations operated by the global charging station development company V-GREEN until March 1, 2028. In terms of after-sales, the VF 7 is backed by one of the best warranty policies in its segment, offering a vehicle warranty of 10 years or 200,000km (whichever comes first).

Customers can place orders for the VF 7 at VinFast's nationwide dealership showrooms or directly at the Company's booth at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, which opens to the public from July 24 to August 3. The first VF 7 vehicles are expected to be delivered to Indonesian customers this year.

VinFast will also bring a variety of attractive promotional programmes to GIIAS 2025. For the latest VF 7 model, the first 125 customers who place an order at the event will receive a voucher worth seven million rupiah, redeemable for flight tickets at Ticket.com (the gift will be presented at the time of vehicle delivery).

Customers purchasing the VF 3 will receive accessory upgrade vouchers valued at up to five million rupiah, while VF 5 customers get an upgrade to light alloy wheels. Meanwhile, those ordering the VF e34 or VF 6 will be offered travel vouchers worth up to six million rupiah. — BIZHUB