 Top legislator concludes official visit to Senegal

DAKAR — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, left Dakar on the afternoon of July 24 (local time), successfully concluding their official visit to Senegal.

The NA leader and his entourage then headed to Morocco for an official visit from July 24 to 27.

The Vietnamese delegation was seen off at Blaise Diagne International Airport in Dakar by Senegalese National Assembly President El Malick Ndiaye, members of Senegal’s National Assembly Standing Committee, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria and Senegal Trần Quốc Khánh, along with embassy staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Senegal.

During the visit, NA Chairman Mẫn had meetings with the host's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, and held talks with National Assembly President El Malick Ndiaye.

Senegalese leaders expressed their pleasure in welcoming the Vietnamese NA Chairman, noting that this marked the first official visit to Senegal by a key leader of the Vietnamese Party and State since the establishment of diplomatic relations. They viewed the visit as a qualitative leap forward in bilateral ties – a visit between "brothers" whose friendship has endured over the years.

While acknowledging encouraging progress in economic cooperation between the two countries, both sides agreed that significant potential remained untapped.

They called for the completion of a legal framework to enhance collaboration in trade, industry, and investment. They also agreed on boosting trade promotion, business networking, and exports of key goods to each other’s markets.

Agriculture was reaffirmed as a central pillar of bilateral cooperation. The Senegalese leaders expressed interest in importing more rice from Việt Nam to help ensure food security, and welcomed Vietnamese enterprises in technology and services to invest and operate in Senegal. They highlighted the potential for the two countries to act as gateways to West African and Southeast Asian markets, respectively.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, the two sides affirmed that this is an important pillar in the bilateral relations, helping to promote mutual understanding and lay a legal foundation for comprehensive cooperation. They agreed to enhance the exchange of delegations at all levels, promote the role of the parliamentary friendship groups, cooperate at multilateral parliamentary forums, continue to share legislative and supervisory experiences as well as boosting training cooperation and information exchange.

NA Chairman Mẫn and his Senegalese counterpart El Malick Ndiaye signed a cooperation agreement between the two legislatures and witnessed the announcement ceremony of the Việt Nam–Senegal and Senegal–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

While in Dakar, the top legislator attended a policy roundtable aimed at boosting Vietnam–Senegal cooperation and met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Senegal.

With its substantial and meaningful activities, the NA Chairman's official visit to Senegal concluded successfully, opening a new chapter in parliamentary cooperation and injecting fresh momentum into the Việt Nam–Senegal relations for the shared development and prosperity of both nations. — VNA/VNS