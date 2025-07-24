Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, fallen soldiers

HÀ NỘI – A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street and paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Thursday (July 24) on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2025).

The delegation included Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.

Former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, former NA Chairman Nguyễn Sinh Hùng, Politburo members, Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairs of the NA, Deputy Prime Ministers, along with incumbent and former officials also attended the activity.

They bowed in remembrance of heroes and martyrs – the nation’s finest sons and daughters who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for national liberation, reunification, socialism, and noble international duties.

The delegation solemnly expressed profound gratitude and deep respect for late President Hồ Chí Minh’s immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. The late leader devoted his entire life to the service of the people and the country, leading the Party and the people to glorious victories.

The same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission – the Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee – the Ministry of Public Security; the Ministry of Home Affairs; and the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and VFF Committee of Hanoi, also visited the monument and the mausoleum to pay their respects. VNA/VNS