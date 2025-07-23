Deputy PM receives Cuban Deputy FM to strengthen bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for Cuba's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Penalver Portal, who is visiting Việt Nam from July 22 to 25 for a political consultation.

Welcoming the Cuban Deputy FM back to Việt Nam, Deputy PM Sơn expressed delight at the continued consolidation and development of Việt Nam – Cuba relations across multiple fields.

The host reaffirmed the consistent solidarity and support from the Vietnamese Party, State, and people to their Cuban counterparts, expressing his belief that the Cuban Party, State, and people will overcome all difficulties and challenges to firmly advance on the path of peace and development, and further enhance the country’s role and reputation in the international arena.

For his part, Penalver Portal expressed his pleasure to return to Việt Nam, affirming that for the past 65 years, the Party, State, and people of Cuba have always treasured and preserved the special friendship between the two nations.

He extended deep gratitude for Việt Nam’s timely and practical assistance, including that from Vietnamese ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses, which has contributed to Cuba’s socio-economic development amid current challenges.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to closely coordinate in the implementation of measures for further strengthening bilateral ties. These include promoting all-level mutual visits, realising high-level agreements reached during the State visit to Cuba by Party General Secretary and then State President Tô Lâm in September 2024, and enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms between the two countries.

They also pledged to boost cooperation across the board, especially trade, agriculture, energy, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical, and to jointly organise a series of events marking the 65th anniversary of Việt Nam – Cuba diplomatic relations in 2025 – the “Việt Nam – Cuba Friendship Year”. The two sides also pledged coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums.

As part of his visit, the First Deputy FM of Cuba will co-chair the 8th political consultation between the two foreign ministries, and hold meetings with leaders of the National Assembly's Committee on National Defence, Security and External Relations, and the Ministry of Construction – which serves as the standing body of the Việt Nam – Cuba Intergovernmental Committee. He will also visit several economic, cultural, social, and historical institutions in Hà Nội. VNS