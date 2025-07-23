Three Vietnamese peacekeepers to depart for UN mission in Abyei

HÀ NỘI The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony on Tuesday to present decisions by the State President and the Minister of National Defence, assigning three officers of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) to United Nations peacekeeping duties with the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Following a meticulous process of selection, training and evaluation, including a rigorous examination by the United Nations, the three officers will join the current rotation for the UNISFA mission in Abyei, a special administrative area located on the border between Sudan and South Sudan.

Lieutenant Colonel Hoàng Quốc An, from the General Department of Logistics and Technology, will take over from Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Thị Thanh Loan as a logistics staff officer. He is expected to be deployed on July 27.

Major Ngô Quốc Cường, an officer from the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the Ministry of National Defence, will replace Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Đức Doanh, taking on the role of operations staff officer. His expected deployment date is August 24.

Captain Phạm Phú Hải, another officer from the VDPO, will be deployed to replace Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Thị Liên, assuming the position of military-civilian coordination staff officer. He is due to depart on August 17.

Presiding over the ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Phùng Sĩ Tấn, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the VPA and Deputy Head of the Ministry of National Defence's Steering Committee on UN Peacekeeping Participation, emphasised that while operating in a multinational environment, the officers must ensure the absolute safety of both personnel and equipment.

“Drawing on their training and skills, the three officers must quickly grasp the situation on the ground after deployment and uphold a strong sense of determination, show resilience in overcoming difficulties and apply the operational methods they have been trained in to successfully fulfil their mission,” said Tấn.

“In doing so, they will demonstrate the mettle and will of late President Hồ Chí Minh’s soldiers, continuing to promote the positive image of the country, its people and the Vietnam People's Army on the international stage, while also contributing to defending the Fatherland 'from early on, from afar' through peaceful means.”

VDPO Director Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng said that preparations for the officers' deployment have been carried out meticulously and comprehensively.

“The VDPO has worked closely with agencies both within and outside the defence ministry to ensure logistical support and policies are in place, helping the officers to maintain peace of mind while on duty. All of the officers are well-prepared, mentally steadfast and highly determined, demonstrating a strong sense of responsibility and expressing their honour in representing the Vietnam People's Army on this international mission,” said Thắng.

According to the Major General, to effectively prepare personnel to replace the officers currently on duty, the VDPO has selected candidates who meet the required standards in professional competence, military qualifications, knowledge of UN peacekeeping, foreign language proficiency and good health. All officers have completed the training courses required by the United Nations, including the Pre-deployment Training Course, the UN Staff Officer Course, the UN Logistics Officer Course and the UN Military Observer Course.

The VDPO has sent officers to attend overseas training courses to enhance their professional expertise in the specific fields they will be responsible for during the mission. Major Ngô Quốc Cường and Captain Phạm Phú Hải have previously completed a tour of duty at a UN peacekeeping mission, accumulating significant practical experience, which gives them a great advantage in quickly adapting to their work upon deployment.

On behalf of the three officers, Lieutenant Colonel Hoàng Quốc An expressed their determination to maintain a spirit of internal unity and cooperate closely with international colleagues, striving to fulfil their assigned mission to the best of their abilities.

With a clear understanding of the determination and responsibility required when participating in an international mission in an area with an unpredictable security situation, An said he and his comrades are profoundly aware that this is a crucial task in a multinational, multicultural environment.

“The nature of the mission is diverse and complex, demanding political fortitude, military knowledge, professional expertise, diplomatic skills and foreign language proficiency," he said. VNS