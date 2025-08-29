Việt Nam Coast Guard vessel CBS 8001 concludes visit to Indonesia

JAKARTA — Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) vessel CBS 8001 left Jakarta on Friday, successfully concluding a friendly visit featuring exchanges and joint activities with the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla).

Speaking at the farewell ceremony at Tanjung Priok port, Colonel Nguyễn Trần Đông, Deputy Commander of VCG Region 3 and head of the Vietnamese delegation, expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and effective cooperation extended by Bakamla throughout the visit.

He stressed that the trip helped strengthen friendship, cooperation, mutual understanding, and trust between the two coast guard forces.

Rear Admiral Ivan Gatot Prijanto, head of Bakamla’s training department, highly valued the outcomes of CBS 8001’s visit and voiced hope for more practical and effective cooperation activities between the two sides in the future.

During the visit, the VCG delegation paid courtesy calls on Vice Admiral Irvansyah, Chief of Bakamla, and Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo.

At these meetings, both sides underscored the importance of fostering collaboration in various fields, particularly among maritime law enforcement agencies, in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Indonesia.

They noted that as the two countries share maritime borders, enhancing cooperation in ensuring security and safety at sea holds great significance, especially amid recent growing tensions in regional waters.

The delegation also joined sports exchanges and cultural activities with their Indonesian counterparts in Jakarta. Notably, the two forces carried out joint drills at sea, further promoting mutual trust and interoperability. — VNA/VNS