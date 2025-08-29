Party leadership and people’s unity are keys to national success: PM Chính

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has written an article entitled 'The Government under the leadership of the Party: 80 years of service to the nation and the people', reviewing the Government’s formation, achievements and future direction since its establishment in 1945.

In the article, the PM reviewed eight decades of history, recalling the Government’s formation following the August Revolution and the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh, the Government stood shoulder to shoulder with the entire political system, the people and the armed forces to overcome immense challenges, harness the strength of national unity and secure historic victories.

Chính pointed to the decisive leadership that helped mobilise the people’s strength during the resistance wars against colonialism and imperialism, culminating in such milestones as the Điện Biên Phủ Victory of 1954, the Geneva Accords, the 1973 Paris Agreement and the historic Spring Offensive of 1975 that achieved national reunification.

After reunification, the Government guided post-war reconstruction, economic recovery and defence of the country’s borders, while fulfilling international obligations.

Facing economic stagnation in the late 1970s and early 1980s, reforms in agriculture and State industry laid the foundation for Đổi mới (Renewal). These reform policies transformed Việt Nam from a food-deficit nation into one of the world’s leading rice exporters, marking the beginning of its transition to a socialist-oriented market economy.

The PM also highlighted Việt Nam’s achievements in international integration. Over recent decades, the country has joined the United Nations, ASEAN and a wide network of free trade agreements, forged partnerships with nearly 200 nations and built strategic or comprehensive relations with 38 countries, including all five permanent members of the UN Security Council. Việt Nam has earned a spot among the world’s top 20 trading economies and has emerged as a major destination for foreign investment.

At home, the Government has prioritised poverty reduction, social security and improving livelihoods, making Việt Nam a success story in achieving the UN Millennium Development Goals. At the same time, it has strengthened national defence and security, consolidated a strong people’s security posture and contributed actively to international peacekeeping operations.

PM Chính reaffirmed the Government’s determination to build a “development-oriented, transparent and action-driven administration that serves the people”. Structural reforms are being pushed to streamline the State apparatus, enhance decentralisation and improve governance efficiency. Infrastructure development is also being accelerated, with major projects on expressways, airports, seaports and high-speed rail to create momentum for growth.

Science, technology, digital transformation, education, healthcare and environmental protection remain key priorities. Policies will continue to ensure inclusive development so that no one is left behind. The Government aims for GDP growth of more than 8 per cent in 2025, creating the basis for an average growth rate of 10 per cent or higher in the subsequent period.

The PM stressed the importance of enduring lessons from 80 years of governance, which include placing national independence and socialism as guiding principles, continuing to consider the people as the foundation, strengthening unity, combining domestic strength with global trends and maintaining the Party’s leadership as the decisive factor for success.

He wrote that over 80 years the Government had shown determination, resilience and aspiration, and under the Party’s leadership, with the support of political institutions and the unity of the people and armed forces, it would continue serving the people and guiding the nation towards prosperity, happiness and global stature. — VNS