Viettel showcases advanced systems at National Day parade

HÀ NỘI — On September 2, Việt Nam will celebrate its 80th National Day with a grand parade at Ba Đình Square, where, for the first time, the spotlight will fall on advanced military equipment designed and built domestically by Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group.

The display will include a wide range of systems, from surface-to-air missiles and coastal defence launchers to electronic warfare vehicles and drones, highlighting both the modernisation of the armed forces and the country’s push for technological self-reliance.

One of the parade’s key highlights will be the S-125-VT surface-to-air missile system, an upgraded version of the Pechora complex.

Viettel has re-engineered the system to allow simultaneous engagement of two separate targets with two missiles, significantly improving its combat effectiveness.

According to engineers, the strike probability against tactical aircraft can reach up to 90 per cent – considered a high success rate for air-defence weaponry of its class.

Mobility and speed of deployment have also been enhanced. All system components are mounted on hydraulic lifts and off-road vehicle chassis, reducing deployment and withdrawal times to around 20 minutes, compared with more than 90 minutes for the standard version.

This improvement is seen as critical for repositioning quickly in combat and avoiding enemy counterstrikes.

In addition to radar guidance, the system integrates an electro-optical observation unit, enabling it to detect and track low-flying aircraft even under conditions of heavy electronic jamming or complete radar suppression.

Also making its debut is the Trường Sơn coastal missile complex, fully researched, developed and manufactured by Vietnamese engineers.

The system is composed of multiple vehicles, including a command truck, radar vehicle, launcher, transport and reloading unit, and testing vehicle.

Its long-range radar can scan for and designate surface targets, giving the complex the ability to engage enemy ships at sea.

The system is designed to fire anti-ship cruise missiles, among them the Sông Hồng (Red River) missile, a subsonic cruise missile. The pairing of names – Trường Sơn (mountains) and Sông Hồng (river) – is deliberately symbolic, representing Việt Nam’s determination to protect its land and maritime sovereignty.

For Viettel’s engineers, the Trường Sơn complex stands as a source of pride: the result of years of independent research, development and production, entirely within Việt Nam.

The parade will also feature a series of Viettel’s radar and electronic warfare systems.

The VRS-2DM radar has been designed specifically to detect and track low-altitude targets, including stealth aircraft and weapons, enhancing Việt Nam’s airspace surveillance capability.

The VRS-MRS three-coordinate radar can pinpoint a target’s distance, azimuth and altitude simultaneously, delivering high-precision data to improve overall air-defence effectiveness.

Supporting these is Viettel’s Electronic Warfare Vehicle, designed to detect, intercept and jam adversary electromagnetic signals. Engineers describe the system as providing a ‘soft shield’ that helps secure Việt Nam’s electromagnetic environment in the event of conflict.

The formation will also include a Communications Vehicle, showcasing Viettel’s core expertise in telecommunications.

Equipped with radio, satellite, optical and IP-based transmission, along with advanced military-grade encryption, it ensures that battlefield command communications remain secure and uninterrupted.

A further demonstration of Viettel’s technological ambitions comes in the form of three UAV models: a reconnaissance UAV, a multi-purpose UAV and the VU-C2 loitering munition UAV.

The reconnaissance UAVs feature vertical take-off and landing, advanced cameras and automated surveillance capabilities, able to monitor land and sea targets with high precision.

The VU-C2, meanwhile, is designed as a loitering munition, equipped with a warhead, AI-driven sensors and a camera system. It can autonomously search for, detect and lock onto targets, only striking when authorised by a commander.

With a wingspan of 1.5 metres, length of 1.1 metres, maximum take-off weight of 8kg and a flight endurance of 40 minutes, the VU-C2 can attack targets at speeds exceeding 130km/h.

The UAVs have already undergone testing and are being introduced into training, marking what defence experts describe as a significant breakthrough for Việt Nam’s defence industry.

At the squad level, Viettel will also present the UX18A personal radio, designed for tactical communications in the UHF band. Lightweight and compact, the device supports operations requiring high mobility.

Operating on a Mobile Adhoc Network (MANET), it can self-establish links and route signals without the need for base stations, ensuring robust communication for soldiers and rapid-response units in the field.

From long-range radars and coastal missiles to UAVs and encrypted radios, the ‘Made in Vietnam’ systems on display at Ba Đình Square embody a new phase of technological self-reliance.

For the engineers, technicians and workers behind these projects, it is also a moment of national pride – showcasing years of innovation, determination and a commitment to strengthening the country’s defence capabilities. — VNS