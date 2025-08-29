Deputy FM receives ambassadors, chargés d’affaires of EU member states

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng hosted a tea gathering on Thursday for ambassadors and chargés d’affaires from the UK, Switzerland, Norway and EU member states in Hà Nội on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's August Revolution, National Day and the diplomatic service and 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties of Việt Nam and the EU.

Deputy FM Hằng invited foreign diplomats to savour Vietnamese tea and treats, including bean cakes, mooncakes and peanut sweets, showcasing the country’s vibrant tea culture and warm hospitality.

The official emphasised Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, affirming that the country attaches importance to fostering friendship and multifaceted cooperation with European nations.

She thanked the ambassadors and chargés d’affaires for joining the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s diplomatic service, stressing that the milestone reflects decades of dedication by thousands of diplomats in safeguarding national interests and Việt Nam’s global position.

Hằng also expressed appreciation to international partners for their support for Việt Nam in building a proactive, humane and responsible diplomacy.

The official noted that 2025 marks 35 years of the Việt Nam–EU relations, highlighted by the planned signing of a framework cooperation agreement with the EU.

She affirmed Việt Nam’s desire to strengthen cooperation and exchanges with Europe, towards further deepening relations in a more substantive and effective manner, contributing to peace, security, and development in the world.

International friends extended congratulations to the Vietnamese people on the 80th National Day, praising the nation’s proud history.

They expressed their delight in experiencing Vietnamese tea, noting that it represents not only a culinary tradition but also a message of happiness, peace, cooperation and shared sustainable development and prosperity among nations. — VNA