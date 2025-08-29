Congratulations on 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–Panama diplomatic ties

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State President Lương Cường on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (August 28, 1975 - 2025).

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent a congratulatory letter to Panama’s Foreign Minister Javier Martinez Acha Vasquez. — VNA