Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Congratulations on 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–Panama diplomatic ties

August 29, 2025 - 10:22
State President Lương Cường has extended congratulations to his Panamanian counterpart Jose Raul Mulino on the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–Panama diplomatic ties.
President of State Lương Cường. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State President Lương Cường on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (August 28, 1975 - 2025). 

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent a congratulatory letter to Panama’s Foreign Minister Javier Martinez Acha Vasquez. — VNA

diplomatic anniversary Việt Nam–Panama relations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Party leadership and people’s unity are keys to national success: PM Chính

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính pointed to the decisive leadership that helped mobilise the people’s strength during the resistance wars against colonialism and imperialism, culminating in such milestones as the Điện Biên Phủ victory of 1954, the Geneva Accords, the 1973 Paris Agreement and the historic Spring Offensive of 1975 that achieved national reunification.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom