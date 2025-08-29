Public security forces launch security campaign for 80th National Day

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, the Ministry of Public Security has launched a full-scale security operation to keep the celebrations safe and seamless.

At a deployment ceremony held on Friday in Hà Nội, the units were tasked with maintaining public order and safety throughout the historic events.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Phạm Thế Tùng emphasised that security efforts must be executed at the highest and most resolute level, ensuring absolute safety without a single error.

He added that alongside rigorous security measures, organisers must also guarantee the best possible conditions for the smooth running of the anniversary events, allowing the public to fully enjoy and participate in the parade and celebrations.

Officers are required to be fully aware of their roles, responsibilities and tasks. They must avoid complacency or negligence, maintain the highest vigilance and focus and mobilise all resources to ensure absolute safety for the anniversary celebrations.

Priority must be given to preventing hostile, reactionary or criminal factors from disrupting the events, along with information and cyber security.

Efforts will also focus on crime suppression, increased patrols and controls, strict management of weapons, explosives, precursors and support tools, as well as ensuring fire prevention and firefighting, rescue and safety at celebration venues, delegate accommodations and service facilities.

Effective traffic management plans will be executed to ensure smooth flows, avoiding accidents and congestion.

Reception and escort of delegates must be handled flawlessly. Communications systems must operate without interruption to support command and control.

The Ministry of Public Security has issued plans, procedures and measures for security and order at all levels.

To date, field deployments have been synchronised and interconnected, forming a seamless security posture. Traffic flows have been organised smoothly, particularly along routes used by the parade forces and convoys.

Eight campaigns were also simultaneously launched across the nation today to combat criminal activities and illegal entry and exit, helping to secure the environment for the commemorative activities. — VNS