Việt Nam, China seek to enhance Party-to-Party collaboration

BEIJING — Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình on August 28 met with Wang Gang, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, during which they updated each other on the development situation in their respective countries and exchanged views on several international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Both sides highly valued the positive development of the relations between the two Parties and the two countries in recent times. They agreed that, under the strategic guidance of the top leaders, and with the joint efforts of ministries, sectors, and localities, the bilateral relationship has been continuously deepened in line with the "six major orientations”, with many new highlights in practical collaboration areas.

Bình affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always attach great importance to strengthening and enhancing the friendship and cooperation with the Party, State, and people of China. Việt Nam stands ready to work closely with the Publicity Department to inherit and build upon the achievements made in the bilateral relations, make efforts to facilitate and serve high-level exchanges to maintain strategic dialogue and consolidate political trust, effectively implement cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties, and further deepen and comprehensively advance bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the two countries' people.

He also proposed several key areas for Party-to-Party cooperation in the coming time, including theoretical work, communications, people-to-people exchanges, especially between the younger generations, and the sharing of information and historical documents on the development and cooperation between the two Parties.

Wang said he is willing to cooperate with Vietnamese Party agencies and the Vietnamese Embassy in China to effectively implement the common perceptions between the top leaders of the two Parties and countries.

He emphasised the importance of preparing well for high-level exchanges and meetings, and for promoting Party-to-Party cooperation to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, build the Việt Nam–China community with a shared future, and support the cause of socialism in each country, as well as peace and stability in the region and the world.

The Chinese official also proposed several measures to improve the quality of Party-to-Party cooperation and exchanges, including the publication of bilingual works and collections on the ideological foundation of the Party. — VNA/VNS