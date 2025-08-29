State President to attend 80th anniversary of victory over fascism in China

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường will attend the 80th anniversary of the world people's victory over fascism and pay a working visit to China from September 2-4.

The working trip will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host leaders from 26 countries at a massive military parade on September 3 in Tian'anmen Square next week, according to China's Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei.

Cuban President and First Secretary Miguel Díaz-Canel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik. — VNS