Việt Nam, United Nations set strategic direction for 2027–31 cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government will continue to work closely with the United Nations (UN) to address obstacles, accelerate project approval and implementation, and ensure the successful completion of the 2022–26 cooperation programme, laying a solid foundation for the 2027–31 period, Deputy Minister of Finance Trần Quốc Phương affirmed.

Recently, the Việt Nam–UN Joint Steering Committee held its annual session to review the mobilisation and utilisation of official development assistance (ODA) during the 2022–26 cooperation period and to discuss and establish the roadmap for the 2027–31 strategy.

Michaela Bauer, Co-Chair of the UN Program & Management Team (PMT) and Deputy Representative of UNICEF Việt Nam, noted that in 2024, the programme achieved six notable joint results of promoting just energy transitions; supporting accelerated progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs); enhancing emergency response and disaster resilience; fostering partnerships and financial catalysis; leveraging innovation; and strengthening gender equality while preventing exploitation, abuse, and sexual harassment.

Additionally, the programme advocated for the Vietnamese Government to simplify regulations on ODA management by contributing to revisions of the Public Investment Law, State Budget Law, and related sub-laws, reflecting the special nature of UN-provided technical assistance. Joint work plans and UN contributions are regularly updated and made public, including cooperation framework assessments, national analyses, and development of the new cooperation framework.

Bauer stressed that the priority for 2025–26 is to support Việt Nam's 2045 goals, promote key transformational areas for SDG implementation, foster financial innovation for SDGs, and strengthen partnerships aligned with Việt Nam's administrative reform and restructuring, among other work.

Deputy Director of the Ministry of Finance’s state budget department, Đinh Xuân Hà, noted that Việt Nam aims for high growth, targeting an average of 10% or more during 2026–30, with dynamic, rapid, and sustainable economic development while maintaining macroeconomic balances.

In the process of developing the 2027–31 cooperation framework, Shin Umezu, Head of the UN Resident Coordinator Office, stated that the plan will be divided into specific milestones, linked to broad consultations and national analysis. A multilateral workshop in September will mark the starting point of a long-term policy dialogue, ensuring that the new cooperation framework aligns with both Việt Nam's practical needs and global development trends. — VNS