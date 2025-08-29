Defence Ministry hosts foreign military delegations ahead of National Day parade

HÀ NỘI — The participation of foreign military personnel in the upcoming parade on September 2 is seen as a powerful symbol of national and international solidarity for peace, cooperation, friendship, and development, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến.

It also reflects Việt Nam’s appreciation of its international friends while underscoring the prestige and stature of the country and the Việt Nam People’s Army on the global stage, he told a reception for nearly 400 servicemen from the military forces of China, Russia, Laos, and Cambodia, who will participate in the parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam.

On behalf of the Ministry of National Defence, Chiến extended a warm welcome and expressed gratitude to the foreign troops for their participation. He commended their determination and training efforts, noting their swift integration into rehearsals alongside the Vietnamese forces.

Since their arrival, the delegations have received warm attention from both local leaders and the public. Their presence has been widely covered by the media, leaving strong impressions of military discipline, professionalism, and precision, he noted.

Expressing confidence in their contributions, Chiến affirmed that the foreign contingents, together with the Việt Nam People’s Army, will complete their mission, adding to the grandeur of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam. — VNS