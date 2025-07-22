PM receives Singaporean Coordinating Minister for Public Services, Minister for Defence

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Chan Chun Sing, Singapore's Assistant Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party (PAP), Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence, in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

PM Chính lauded the outcomes of the Singaporean delegation’s talks with the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and meetings with Vietnamese agencies.

He stressed that in the context of rapid and complex developments in the global and regional situation, the two countries should strengthen political trust through regular delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially among high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries, using flexible mechanisms.

The Government leader called for the prompt completion of the 2025–30 action programme and for expanding cooperation in areas of both sides’ strength and potential such as food security, renewable energy, carbon credit exchange, the development of VSIP 2.0 industrial parks, logistics infrastructure, finance, banking, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges, particularly among the youth.

Regarding Party-to-Party ties, the PM suggested the two sides enhance the sharing of experience in Party building, governance, and socio-economic development, as well as hold discussions on regional and global issues of shared concern.

For his part, Chan said the purpose of his visit was to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam across all channels – Party, State, and people-to-people exchanges. He expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s recent achievements in maintaining political stability and socio-economic development.

The Singaporean official noted that the two countries share many strategic interests, policy priorities, and mutual trust, which facilitate open dialogue on bilateral, regional, and international issues.

He voiced strong support for PM Chính’s recommendations, including regular high-level dialogue between the CPV and PAP to share governance experience and address emerging challenges.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing economic and investment cooperation in fields such as energy, finance, supply chains, and energy connectivity.

Chan suggested maintaining youth exchanges, particularly among potential leaders of the Parties and countries, and strengthening cooperation in education and training through student exchanges, joint programmes, and scholarships.

He affirmed that Singapore will continue close consultation and coordination with Việt Nam at multilateral forums such as ASEAN, APEC and UN, based on their shared positions on various regional and global issues. — VNA/VNS