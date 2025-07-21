Party leader calls for accelerated digital transformation in People's Procuracy sector

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has called for accelerating digital transformation, applying science and technology, and modernising the procuracy sector, to build an 'e-Procuracy' model.

He made the statement at the celebration of the 65th anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Procuracy (July 26, 1960- 2025), and the conferment of the title Hero of Labour on July 21.

This initiative aims to eliminate intermediary procedures, enhance work processing efficiency, reduce manual case file handling time and increase transparency in the performance of duties.

Furthermore, the call included expanding international cooperation in procuracy work and continuing to effectively organise patriotic emulation movements within the procuracy sector.

Speaking at the event, he emphasised that regardless of its organisation, apparatus, or tasks, the People's Procuracy always held an important position and role within the apparatus of the socialist rule-of-law State.

He said: “The Party and our State have always recognised and highly appreciated the merits and contributions of the People's Procuracy sector, from protecting revolutionary achievements, maintaining political security, consolidating the people's government, and ensuring social order and safety; to preventing and combating crime, corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena; and to protecting justice, human rights, citizen rights, and the legitimate rights and interests of the State, organisations and individuals.

“The role and responsibility of the People's Procuracy sector going forward are crucial, standing as a key pillar in protecting justice within the socialist rule-of-law State. It is an essential component in building a professional, modern, fair, impartial and upstanding judiciary dedicated to serving the Fatherland and the people. It contributes to fostering an orderly, just, democratic, and civilised society - where justice is administered, the law is held supreme, and the people's trust is strengthened.”

To effectively fulfil its important mission, the Party leader urged that the work of the procuracy sector must always align with and effectively serve the implementation of the nation's political tasks in this era of dynamic national development and advancement.

The sector's activities must be situated within the broader requirements of building the socialist rule-of-law State, particularly as our Party is directing the comprehensive promotion of the Đổi mới (Renewal) process. This involves the synchronous implementation of strategic tasks and breakthrough policies aimed at the nation's rapid and sustainable development, caring for the people's well-being, firmly safeguarding independence and sovereignty, maintaining socio-political stability, and promoting deep and extensive international integration.

General Secretary Lâm urged for special attention to be paid to building a contingent of procuracy officials who possess steadfast political fortitude, deep professional expertise, impeccable morals, and strict discipline; who have the courage to protect what is right and the resolve to combat what is wrong.

“Each procuracy official must be aware that they are directly participating in the mission of protecting the legal foundation for the cause of national construction and defence,” he said.

The General Secretary required the continuous innovation of mindset and working methods to better perform the functions of public prosecution and judicial supervision.

He said: “In prosecutorial activities, it is essential to ensure legality, prosecuting the right person for the right crime, with a focus on preventing wrongful convictions and the omission of criminals. Cases must be handled with strictness, while also ensuring humanity and compassion; this is the primary responsibility of every official, civil servant and prosecutor of the People's Procuracy.

“Procuratorial activities are not just about enforcing the law, but also about dispensing justice with a humane spirit; the law is not only for punishment but also for education, rehabilitation, protection and opening a path toward goodness.

“Every decision to prosecute, not to prosecute, to appeal, or to recommend is connected to the fate of a human being, and therefore must be considered with utmost care, weighing both reason and sentiment, to ensure that justice is served, thereby consolidating and strengthening the people's trust in the nation's judiciary.”

In the supervision of judicial activities, Lâm said, it must be ensured that all activities of investigation, prosecution, trial and judgment enforcement are conducted in accordance with the law; that judicial power is tightly controlled; and that the fight against crime, corruption, and misconduct is guaranteed, starting from within the law enforcement agencies themselves. VNS