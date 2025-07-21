Venezuela offers condolences to Việt Nam over Ha Long Bay boat tragedy

HÀ NỘI — The Venezuelan government has extended its heartfelt condolences to Việt Nam after the tragic sinking of the Wonder Sea tourist boat in Ha Long Bay, which left 37 people dead and others still missing.

In a message shared on social media, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil expressed deep sympathy to the families of the victims and reaffirmed Venezuela’s solidarity with the Vietnamese people. He also praised the Vietnamese rescue teams for their bravery, acknowledging their efforts to save lives despite severe weather conditions.

Venezuelan media outlets, including major broadcasters teleSUR and Globalvisión, widely reported the foreign minister’s statement, while also covering the latest updates on Việt Nam’s ongoing rescue operations. Authorities continue to work around the clock in difficult conditions, battling high waves and heavy rainfall brought by the approaching storm No 3, Wipha.

As of the latest reports, by Sunday afternoon a total of 45 people have been recovered, with ten survivors and 35 confirmed dead. The search continues for the four still missing amid challenging conditions. — VNS