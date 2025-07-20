Science and technology must effectively serve growth targets: Prime Minister

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has requested ministries and enterprises to further promote the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation to effectively serve the political system and reach this year's growth target of between 8.3 and 8.5 per cent.

He made the request while chairing the conference of the Government's Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation to review the work in the first six months and deploy tasks for the remainder of the year, which was organised on Sunday morning.

The PM acknowledged and commended the efforts and achievements of ministries and localities, the Steering Committee’s drastic direction, the consensus, support and active participation of people and businesses, and their important contributions to the breakthrough development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, contributing to the overall results of the country's socio-economic development.

But, the PM said, the results were still far from meeting the requirements, and urged ministries and enterprises to be faster and bolder, with higher determination and greater efforts, taking people as the centre, creating a foundation for double-digit growth in the following years.

Assessing the results achieved in recent times, the PM said that science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and digital economy had developed strongly.

Mobile internet speed has increased sharply, entering the top 20 in the world. The National Data Centre project has been vigorously conducted. Tax management and electronic invoices have been effectively used, with more than 109,000 enterprises registering to use 2.1 billion electronic invoices.

The export value of digital products is estimated at US$78.1 billion, up 20.5 per cent over the same period. The credit package of VNĐ500 trillion ($19.1 billion) for science and technology has been actively carried out.

E-commerce has grown strongly by about 22-25 per cent.

Many utilities serving economic and social development are being deployed widely, with nearly 100 platforms and applications.

Pushing up solutions

PM Chính pointed out shortcomings that need to be resolutely overcome, such as many tasks in the plans are behind schedule and have not had clear changes; the database is not correct, sufficient, connected, interconnected and smooth; mechanisms and policies to enhance science, technology, innovation and digital transformation have not been completed to keep up with practical requirements; detailed guidance documents are issued slowly; digital infrastructure development is not commensurate with the potential and economic growth rate.

Besides, human resources are limited, and cyber and information security in many places have not received due attention, he added, pointing out that online fraud, cyber attacks and personal information leaks can be complicated.

Analysing the causes of both achievements and shortcomings, the PM said that breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation would create golden opportunities to promote economic restructuring, market restructuring, production, exports and improve labour productivity as well as national competitiveness.

Science and technology, he said, must strongly innovate leadership, management and working style in a professional and modern direction.

PM Chính requested heads of ministries and localities to prioritise timely and adequate allocation of resources to complete tasks early, ensuring progress and quality.

Noting that science, technology and innovation is an important and key driving force of the economy, he assigned ministries and enterprises to develop strategic technology products, set up plans to rearrange science and technology organisations; deploy and exploit national key research centres and laboratories, at the same time have projects to promote talents.

PM Chính directed the establishment of an interdisciplinary task force to support enterprises in searching for, negotiating and acquiring foreign technology companies with important intellectual property to promote ownership of core technology.

They will develop criteria, management regulations, working regimes and policies to attract human resources, talents in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation domestically and abroad, including special remuneration policies to attract at least 100 leading experts to work in the country.

Ensuring funding and workforce

PM Chính assigned relevant ministries and sectors to compile a detailed plan to deploy 116 national databases associated with population data, electronic identification and authentication; ensure that data is correct, sufficient and interconnected, along with building a smart urban project in six centrally-run cities, and proposing solutions to achieve a digital economy scale of 20 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of this year.

He asked for early completion of 40 out of 61 utilities on the VNeID platform to serve socio-economic development and social management, and simplify 324 administrative procedures.

The PM requested ministries and localities to propose tasks and projects on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation with specific and feasible goals, as well as improve digital transformation capacity for public employees and the people. — VNS