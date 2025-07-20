Vietnamese version of “Pact for the Future” presented at UN high-level event

HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, handed over the Vietnamese translation of the “Pact for the Future” to President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang at the “Multilingualism in Action” high-level event held in New York on July 18.

The "Pact for the Future", adopted by world leaders at the Summit of the Future on September 22, 2024 in New York, outlines a shared vision and directions for cooperation across key areas to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reinforce the multilateral system, and enhance the role and effectiveness of the UN – the world’s largest multilateral organisation.

In his remarks, Yang affirmed that promoting multilingualism in the UN’s activities is one of the key priorities of the 79th General Assembly. He commended member states that have provided translations of the document into 33 languages beyond the UN’s six official languages, including Vietnamese.

These translations allow more than 3.5 billion people worldwide to access and contribute to the implementation of this important document, he stressed.

The Vietnamese translation, along with other language versions of the "Pact for the Future", is available on the official UN website: https://www.un.org/pga/79/multilingualism-in-action-translations-of-the-pact-for-the-future-in-global-languages-2/.

Previously, from July 4 to 17, alongside multilateral activities at the UN, Viet had meetings with senior UN officials, including Deputy Secretary‑General Amina J. Mohammed; Under‑Secretary‑General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance Catherine Pollard; Under‑Secretary‑General for Legal Affairs and UN Legal Counsel Elinor Hammarskjöld; and Under‑Secretary‑General and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

The Vietnamese diplomat reiterated Việt Nam's strong commitment to multilateralism and the UN agenda, particularly initiatives and processes promoting peace, sustainable development, and more effective responses to global challenges. — VNA/VNS