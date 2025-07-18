12th Plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 12th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee officially convened in Hà Nội on Friday.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm presided over and delivered the opening remarks. President and Politburo member Lương Cường chaired the opening session.

The plenum focuses on three major agenda items: preparations for the 14th National Party Congress; establishing political and legal foundations to advance reform and national development; and personnel work.

As part of the Congress preparations, the drafting subcommittees for the 14th National Congress documents have seriously reviewed and selectively incorporated feedback from the Party Central Committee members during the 11th plenum, comments on the draft documents, as well as input from Party members, the public, and Party congresses at the commune and ward levels held in recent months.

Regarding the political and legal groundwork for future reform, the Party Central Committee has directed agencies under the National Assembly, the Government, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and socio-political organisations to focus on resolving institutional bottlenecks and creating a legal framework to support national development.

On the topic of personnel and Party building, the Party Central Committee will review and consider additions to the planning for the 14th-tenure Central Committee, Politburo, and Secretariat; discuss directions for the 14th Central Committee personnel strategy; and consider cadre-related matters under its authority.

In his opening speech, General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasised the need to complete a substantial workload in a short time. He called on each the Party Central Committee member to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, concentrate their intellect, and engage in democratic, candid, objective, and constructive discussions.

He stressed that national and public interests must take precedence over personal or factional considerations, and warned against bias, subjectivity, or avoidance that could compromise the quality of key decisions.

He noted that each contribution made during this plenum is significant not only for the drafting of Party documents but also in shaping the Party’s strategic direction through 2030 and its long-term vision to 2050.

According to the agenda, the plenum will run until July 19, 2025. — VNS