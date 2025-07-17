Vũ Việt Trang re-elected Secretary of VNA's Party Committee

HÀ NỘI — Vũ Việt Trang, General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), has been unanimously re-elected as Secretary of the agency’s Party Committee for the 27th tenure (2025–2030).

VNA Deputy General Director Nguyễn Tuấn Hùng was elected Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, and Đỗ Thị Trang as full-time Deputy Secretary.

After one and a half days of working, the 27th Party Congress of the VNA concluded on Thursday afternoon, having completed all of its agenda.

The congress elected a 27-member Party Committee for the new term and a delegation of six official and two alternate delegates to attend the first congress of the Government's Party Organisation.

After that, the new Party Committee held its first meeting to elect a nine-member Standing Board, Secretary and Deputy Secretaries of the Party Committee, along with the Inspection Committee and its chairperson for the 2025–2030 tenure.

In her closing speech, General Director and Secretary Trang expressed sincere thanks to the consistent leadership of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, as well as support from central Party agencies and former VNA leaders. She called for continued assistance in the upcoming term.

She underlined the 27th congress's vision for the 2025–2030 period and toward 2045, aiming to develop the VNA into a prestigious national news agency in the region and the world. The agency seeks to remain a reliable, accurate, and rich source of official information for the media system and the public, both domestically and internationally.

The VNA also aims to be highly effective in both domestic and external communications, supporting the Party’s leadership and the State’s management, while building a modern technological foundation and a contingent of professional journalists, and ensuring stable revenue streams.

Trang stressed the need for all Party units within the VNA to disseminate and thoroughly implement the congress’s resolution, quickly develop related action plans, and intensify emulation movements to mark the 14th National Party Congress, the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day, the Congress of the Government's Party Organisation, and the 80th anniversary of the VNA. — VNA/VNS