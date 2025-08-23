A cultural ambassador on Europe's opera stage

Hồng Phượng

Nearly a week after his performance at the historic Deutsches Theatre München in Germany, Vietnamese opera singer Ninh Đức Hoàng Long is still deeply moved.

He took on the lead role of Prince Sou-Chong in the classic opera Das Land des Lächelns (The Land of Smiles) by composer Lehár Ferenc, collaborating with 150 artists, musicians and technical staff from the Budapest Operetta Theatre.

According to experts, this is a challenging role that requires high vocal technique, subtle acting and proficiency in the German language. However, Long has delivered a performance of Prince Sou-Chong that was complete in both technique and emotion on a prestigious stage in front of the discerning audience of Munich.

“With the aria Dein ist mein ganzes Herz, he captivated the audience in Munich. The audience was somewhat reserved at first, but with this internationally renowned hit, the tenor made them unable to hold back an emotional explosion,” commented critic Sabine Busch-Frank.

“And that was entirely deserved. He delivered an outstanding performance as Prince Sou-Chong – a role that once brought Richard Tauber to fame, and whose arias are featured in the repertoire of opera stars like Jonas Kaufmann and Fritz Wunderlich,” Busch-Frank added.

Critic Stefan Frey from BR-Klassik.de said: “Vietnamese tenor Ninh Đức Hoàng Long embodies his tragic character with a lightness that is almost playful, marked by Eastern gestures. His clear pronunciation of German, blended with a hint of Vietnamese and Hungarian tones, not only made the performance easy to understand but also added a stylised fantasy that aligns perfectly with the spirit of an operetta.”

Munich has long been regarded as one of the world's major centres for classical music, home to renowned symphony orchestras, prominent theatres and an audience along with professionals who have a highly refined taste.

Established in 1896, the Deutsches Theatre München is one of the largest theatres in Germany specialising in musicals and operettas. It is also a rich traditional space where many of Europe's great artists have performed.

“For me, this is proof that Vietnamese artists can truly shine on the most prestigious international stages when they maintain passion, perseverance, and a spirit of continuous learning,” Long said.

“I also feel a strong responsibility to perform to the best of my ability, not only as a guest artist but also as a representative carrying the pride of both Hungarian and Vietnamese art to such a discerning stage,” he added.

Introducing Việt Nam worldwide

Long discovered his passion for music through extracurricular activities at school. In the 12th grade, at the crossroads of career choices, he felt most confident and comfortable when engaged in the arts and therefore decided to pursue professional training.

He studied at the National University of Arts Education and then the Vietnam National Academy of Music for two years before earning a scholarship to study abroad. He graduated with a master's degree in opera performance from the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest, one of Europe's prestigious music schools.

Back in 2013, classical music was still a relatively new genre in Việt Nam, and Long had faced numerous challenges when he arrived in Europe to study. The first and foremost barrier was language.

“In my first year, I had to learn Hungarian while also studying cultural and social subjects in Hungarian, in addition to preparing for the entrance exam for the Liszt Academy of Music. I had to pass both exams to continue my studies. The pressure was truly immense,” the 34-year-old recalled.

“While my peers here had formal training from a young age, I was starting almost from zero in terms of knowledge, listening skills, musical analysis and performance experience. I had to work many times harder to bridge that gap.”

After graduating with his master's degree, when performance opportunities began to open up, the COVID-19 pandemic struck. However, Long remained steadfast in pursuing his chosen path.

“Those challenging years helped me grow, become more resilient, and strengthened my belief in the path I had chosen,” he said.

Winning first place in the IX Simandy Jozsef International Singing Competition for the under-26 category in 2016 earned him the first opera role at the Place of Arts in Budapest.

Success followed success when he won first place in the 10th edition of the same competition, and first prize in the Hungarian classical music television competition Virtuózok in 2018, bringing Long closer to the public in Hungary.

“Thanks to those awards, I was fortunate to be recognised by the public. I received my first role at the Hungarian National Opera in 2019, marking the official start of my professional performing career,” the singer said.

Alongside his role as a soloist at Hungarian opera houses, the young artist also ventured into operetta, making a significant impact on audiences and earning high praise from critics.

Some of Long's notable achievements include winning first place at the Lehár Ferenc International Operetta Competition in 2018 in Slovakia and the Best Artist Award in 2023 from the Budapest Operetta Theatre.

The Vietnamese opera artist has also performed in Germany, Austria, the UK, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Japan and the UAE, along with renowned opera stars like Plácido Domingo, Sumi Jo, Riccardo Frizza, and Jessica Pratt.

Bridging cultures

“On my journey, in addition to being a performing artist, I carry the mission of being a cultural bridge between Việt Nam and Hungary, as well as with the international community,” Long said.

According to the singer, 2018 was a significant milestone for him as he was invited to perform at a state-level event during the official visit of the then Việt Nam Communist Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng to Hungary and his meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

That same year, he was honoured to receive Hungarian citizenship from the President of Hungary, a substantial recognition of his contributions to the arts and cultural exchange in Hungary.

In 2024, he performed in the official programme during the meeting between Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Prime Minister Orbán in Budapest.

He also accompanied the President of Hungary in Tokyo and the Prime Minister of Hungary in London, gaining valuable experiences not only in the artistic realm but also in cultural diplomacy.

“I am also immensely proud to perform live during the two 15th March commemorations (in 2023 and 2024), Hungary's most significant national holiday. These appearances are not just a personal honour, but also an opportunity for me to help promote the image of Việt Nam on international stages,” the artist said.

Notably, Long had the opportunity to perform at the Astana Opera House in Kazakhstan alongside the Vietnam National Academy of Music during the official visit of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in May.

“I have always believed that music is a language without borders. Every time I stand on an international stage, I aspire to use my voice to connect cultures and showcase a modern, integrated Việt Nam that is still rich in its unique identity,” he said.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Hungary. As an artist active in Hungary, Long feels a profound responsibility to contribute to the strong bond between the two peoples through the arts.

“I am working to connect with Vietnamese agencies and organisations to realise a grand wish – to invite the entire Hungarian Operetta Theatre to perform in Việt Nam. This is an artistic event, a cultural bridge and a spiritual gift for this momentous occasion,” Long said. VNS