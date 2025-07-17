Army and police forces hold combined practice to prepare for National Day parade

HÀ NỘI — Military and police groups on Thursday participated in a joint practice at the National Military Training Centre 4 in Hà Nội after days of training, as part of the preparations for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution on August 19 and National Day on September 2.

General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army and also Deputy Minister of National Defence, chaired and inspected the joint training session.

More than 15,000 participants attended the joint practice for the celebration, which will have two parts. The first includes Party ceremonies and rituals, which are undertaken by the Ministry of National Defence, and the second part will be the parade of marching troops.

The march will include military vehicles and special police vehicles, and will demonstrate the continuous growth of the people's armed forces over the past 80 years under the Party’s leadership.

Due to the event’s significance, the military and police forces have been working hard to organise the march and thoroughly train all those who will be taking part.

Units have selected soldiers who are exemplary in a range of characteristics including political qualities, ethics, sense of discipline and determination to complete their duty, and who also meet standards for height, appearance and health to participate in the parade and marching groups.

On behalf of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, General Cương commended the sense of responsibility and achievements that the forces have achieved, especially when training in harsh weather conditions.

After more than one month of intensive training, the soldiers have shown their determination to overcome many difficulties, as well as the discipline and strength of the people's armed forces.

“Of those participating in the event, all comrades, especially the women, have given a great effort, focusing with spirit and responsibility, and spreading the beautiful image of women in the armed forces,” said Cương.

Emphasising that the upcoming parade and march is an opportunity to express the solidarity and strength of the Vietnamese people, General Cương said that with experience from two other recent parades and marches, this celebration would be on a larger scale, with higher expectations.

Through direct inspection and monitoring during the combined training session, General Cương assessed that the forces have made plenty of progress, especially in individual movements and horizontal and vertical distances.

Many limitations pointed out in previous practices have been substantially overcome.

Noting that just about one and a half months are left until the anniversary ceremony, General Cương requested that the soldiers concentrate with the highest responsibility and effort commensurate with the event’s scale and stature.

He assigned the parade and marching subcommittees and units to draw specific lessons for each group and each individual, and strive for better and better results in the next joint training sessions.

General Cương said that participating in the parade and marching in one of the country's most important celebrations was a special honour. He asked the General Staff to continue directing the training and practice, achieving the mission requirements.

The work must ensure the highest quality and absolute safety, he said.

Relevant units must continued to fulfil their assigned tasks well, especially in logistics and technical support for the forces participating in the parade. — VNS