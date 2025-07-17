Politburo, Secretariat discipline Party members for wrongdoings

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat on Thursday considered and issued disciplinary measures against two incumbent and former officials for serious violations of the Party's regulations and the State's laws while performing their duties.

After considering proposals from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo held that Đỗ Đức Duy, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Government Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and Agriculture and Environment Minister, violated Party regulations and State laws in performing assigned duties during his tenure as Deputy Secretary of the Yên Bái provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Board, and Chairman of the People's Committee of Yên Bái Province.

He breached the principle of democratic centralism, working regulations and the rules on the things that Party members are banned from doing, and on the responsibility for setting good examples. His actions led to serious consequences, triggered negative public opinion, and undermined the prestige of the local Party organisation and agency his had worked for, according to findings from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Thị Kim Tiến, during her tenure as a member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Board, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Health, and Health Minister, showed degradation in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle.

She committed violations in preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness and negativity; violated Party regulations and State laws in performing assigned duties, and broke the regulations on the things Party members are banned from doing as well as on Party members' responsibility for leading by example. Her actions triggered very serious consequences, sparked public concern, and severely undermined the Party organisation’s reputation and the agency she had worked for.

The Politburo decided to impose a disciplinary warning on Duy, and proposed the Party Central Committee consider and take disciplinary action against Tiến, and asked competent agencies to impose timely administrative disciplinary measures. — VNA/VNS