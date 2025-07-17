Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

NA Chairman to attend world conference of parliament speakers, visit Morocco and Senegal

July 17, 2025 - 18:36
Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam are scheduled to attend the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Switzerland, engage in bilateral activities there, and pay official visits to Morocco and Senegal from July 22 to 30.
Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — On behalf of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders, Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam are scheduled to attend the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Switzerland, engage in bilateral activities there, and pay official visits to Morocco and Senegal from July 22 to 30.

The trips are made at the invitation of President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Tulia Ackson, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong, Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami, and Speaker of the Senegalese National Assembly El Malick Ndiaye, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNS

