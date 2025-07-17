Deputy PM receives Cambodian Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Regular delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels have positively contributed to strengthening the close-knit Việt Nam–Cambodia relationship, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn told a visiting delegation from the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Thursday.

The delegation, led by Secretary of State Ung Rachana, is in Hà Nội for the 9th political consultation between the two foreign ministries.

At the reception, Deputy PM Sơn underlined the importance of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, saying they provide opportunities for both sides to review the implementation of commitments and agreements reached by their senior leaders and ministries, and to explore new approaches for promoting substantive cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The Vietnamese official urged both sides to push forward land border demarcation and marker planting, and jointly manage the shared border. He also called for stronger connectivity in the areas of transport, customs activities, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Sơn proposed that the two foreign ministries continue to serve as a key force in promoting high-level visits and effectively implementing existing agreements, thereby deepening the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

For his part, the Cambodian Secretary of State expressed delight at the continued consolidation and development of bilateral ties for the benefit of both peoples.

He fully agreed with his host’s assessments and lauded the close and effective coordination between the two ministries. He affirmed that the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will continue working closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to enhance practical cooperation, strengthen consultation mechanisms, and boost information and experience sharing in foreign affairs.

In the immediate term, Cambodia will coordinate closely with Việt Nam to prepare for the participation of Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Hun Sen in the upcoming celebration of Việt Nam's 80th National Day as well as for other bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

On this occasion, Ung Rachana reiterated that Cambodia always remembers and appreciates Việt Nam’s support for Cambodia’s escape from the Pol Pot genocidal regime.

Both sides agreed that the political consultation mechanism is a valuable platform to deepen mutual understanding and coordination bilaterally and multilaterally, promoting the implementation of high-level agreements, and enhancing cooperation among ministries, sectors, and localities, contributing positively to the Việt Nam-Cambodia partnership. — VNA/VNS